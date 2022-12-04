Lifelong Grand Junction resident Angel Colunga came to the Sentinel office in the spring of 2021, eager to talk about the history of the old adobe dwellings that once occupied what is now home to Las Colonias Park.
Colunga brought with him a city of Grand Junction zoning ordinance and zone map, dated May 2, 1928 — seven years before he was born.
The old neighborhood came to life as he talked about the apartments built on mud by the old beet factory, known as Colonia, “the colony,” he translated.
He also called it “La Ga’a,” which in Spanish means “the rag.”
He asked me to look into the housing history from the Hispanic workers’ point of view for What’s in a Name but, after countless searches using dozens of keywords and phrases, I could find no reference to Colonia or La Ga’a — not in that context.
Colunga died a year later, this past March at the age of 86, after battling cancer and, I learned from one of his friends, that even in his final days he kept looking for my story about the neighborhood in this column.
I’m sorry, Angel. It wasn’t until I looked beyond the archives that I found what you were looking for.
Liz Herrera wrote a colorful history of “The Hispanic People of Grand Junction” published in the Fall 1991 issue of the Mesa State College Journal of the Western Slope.
Herrera details the very humble beginnings of Las Colonias that started with the Holly Sugar Co. and its recruiting of workers for the sugar beet fields.
“Their job was to hoe, thin, and harvest the sugar beet,” she wrote, noting that entire families were brought in to maintain the workforce, and the company provided housing.
Grand Junction had an established Hispanic population, but the need for more labor brought Hispanic people in increasing numbers. Families arriving in Grand Junction were hired by the farmers at the train stop. Some lived on farms in temporary housing, others lived in company-built units — the Colonia — where families paid little or nothing for rent.
The meager housing comprised a row of connected adobe homes or apartments, 10 to a row, with an alley for a total of of 20 homes. Each apartment had two rooms, two windows, a front door and a back door — the back door led to outhouses. Floors were wooden. There was no electricity or heat except for a wood stove, and no refrigeration. A single outside faucet supplied water for all the families. Water was brought into the homes as it was needed.
As many as 15 people from one family might live in these two-room homes.
Census records from 1930 and 1940 indicated that more than 100 people lived in the buildings, each comprising 10 units. People lived in the white adobe longhouses even after the Holly Sugar factory closed in 1932. They were torn down in the late 1940s.
A few years later, mill tailings from the Climax Mill covered the area, according to another document online, “The History of Las Colonias Park: Historic Crossroads Along the Riverfront of Grand Junction,” a document prepared in 2015 for the city of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department, by Colorado Mesa University students Jonathan Carr and Claire Kempa.
The document contains excerpts of interviews from some longtime-area Hispanics, including one provided by Colunga in 2014 in which he talks about his father, Lucio, who was 14 years old when he crossed the border at El Paso, Texas, with his parents before coming to Grand Junction.
Colunga also touched on how discrimination against Hispanics was quite common, but he mostly tried to ignore it.
Most often, people from the neighborhood “across the tracks” endured challenges of economic hardship and racial discrimination with grace and eventually moved into other parts of the Grand Valley, improving their lives and enriching the larger community.
The significance of La Ga’a is explained in the city document.
It refers to the handkerchiefs that field workers would sometimes wear on their heads or around their necks to help protect them from the blistering heat and sun.
n
“What’s in a Name is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.