William J. Moyer was born Aug. 21, 1859, on a farm near Reading, Pennsylvania. He worked as a “handy boy” in a country store at the age of 10 and left home a decade later to “seek his fortune in the west.”
“Working his way westward he passed some time in Indiana, Minnesota and eventually in Kansas, finding employment in the mercantile business in each,” according to his obituary, which was published May 25, 1943.
Moyer was a traveling salesman for a wholesale dry goods company in Atchison, Kansas from 1885–88, then came to Colorado, locating first at Coal Creek in Fremont County as a store manager for the Colorado Trading Company.
There, he learned about Grand Junction, “then but a prosperous little frontier community and in 1890 he came to this city planning to engage in business here and make the city his permanent home,” the obit said.
Moyer founded the Fair Store, where he sold goods at a fair price and paid his staff a fair wage. Located in the Fair Building at Fifth and Main streets, it became one of the largest mercantile establishments in the inter-mountain west during that time.
“Coming here as a young man of 29, Mr. Moyer grew with the city of which he chose to become a part,” the obit said.
In addition to the expanding mercantile business, he helped organize the Grand Valley National Bank, and served as its vice president.
“He was interested in all which promised a further growth of Grand Junction and for western Colorado, extending a helping hand to many individuals and institutions, giving freely of his time and money to worthwhile projects.”
Moyer and his wife, Ida, had no children but raised and educated their nephew, William Weiser, who became an attorney.
Denied the advantages of a higher education during his own youth, Moyer fully realized the importance of a proper schooling for the youth. One of his “least heralded but most extended philanthropies” included helping 18 young people complete their college courses.
A tragic number of river drownings happened in the Grand Valley in the early 1920s, including the drowning death of a son of one of Moyer’s employees. According to historical accounts, Moyer stood on a bridge, watching the search and rescue team as they worked with grappling hooks in hopes of snagging the boy’s body. It was then that he vowed to build a public pool so that children would have a safe place to swim,
With a $25,000 donation from the Moyers, the Moyer Natatorium opened ceremoniously on June 8, 1922 — 99 years ago this week. It was dubbed at the time, “the largest concrete swimming pool in America, and it is of the most modern construction throughout,” a news story said.
One of the provisions of the gift was that entry to the Moyer Pool should be free to children of the Grand Valley, one day each week and “that this should always remain in effect.”
Moyer died in 1943 at the age of 83. He was hailed as a community builder, philanthropist, a beloved pioneer citizen and as “one who will leave a lasting influence for good thru the years.”
