It’s an understatement to say that Liberty Park is teeming with activity this time of year.
The busyness kicked off earlier this year with the Southwest Arborfest, baseball and track meets, and now picnics and graduations are center stage. You can count on one hand the days until the pool opens and the Grand Valley Food Truck Friday season kicks off. And, of course, JUCO’s first pitch is at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Wait — did you say Liberty Park? That name doesn’t ring a bell.
For 105 years, the 42-acre park east of 12th Street has been known as Lincoln Park but, for two days, waaaay back in 1918, it was named Liberty Park.
Previously the fairgrounds, it was reported on Feb. 13, 1918 that per a city ordinance, “ ‘Liberty Park’ will be the name by which the old fair grounds property will hereafter be known as.”
The ordinance said the park would be used for “ball games, entertainments and gatherings of a public nature.” It also said the city would charge those using the park “10 percent of the gross receipts,” if an entrance fee was required.
“The ‘Liberty Park’ will be one of the popular places of resort for the people of this city; the name is peculiarly appropriate at this time and it is one that will last. We have never had any place in which picnic parties could be held and, with a modicum of cash, this can be made a thing of beauty,’ ” the story said.
Screeeeech.
Two days later it was reported that the one thing “that will last,” had changed.
A Feb. 15, 1918 story said the “ordinance providing for the name and control of the fair grounds park names it ‘Lincoln’ Park instead of Liberty Park.”
Then-parks commissioner Charles K. Holmburg had chosen the Liberty Park name before submitting the draft of the ordinance and, when it was considered, another commissioner, Herman F. Vorbeck, objected believing the name would mislead the public.
Vorbeck explained that there was “a charge quite often to get into the park, when the gate would be closed to those who did not pay” and, the name “Liberty” — implying freedom — “would be a misnomer,” the story said.
The commissioners voted four to one to officially changed it from Liberty to Lincoln. No one knows if the park was named after Abraham Lincoln or someone else.
“There were not too many other Lincolns around (at the time) that are as significant (as Abe),” news stories noted.
Early 20th century civic organizations, schools and churches celebrated presidential birthdays with great fanfare, especially those of George Washington and Abe Lincoln. Chestnut Park, two blocks west of Lincoln Park, was renamed Washington Park in 1916. Liberty Park was switched to Lincoln Park the week of Abe’s birthday, albeit 109 years later.
In 1918, trees already on the new park’s property were pruned and trimmed and new ones were planted according to the park’s long-term plan. A four-room house was furnished for the park’s first caretaker, nicknamed “Old Man” (Frank) Potorf “who can have a good garden, some chickens and a cow.”
Park amenities enjoyed through the years include:
The Moyer Natatorium, (swimming pool) named for benefactor William J. Moyer, opened June 8, 1922.
The new Lincoln Park Auditorium (Lincoln Park Barn) held its first dance June 4, 1924.
The 9-hole golf course was built in 1926.
Baseball was played at Lincoln Park beginning in the 1920s. “Sam Suplizio Baseball Field” was named in 1990 for the longtime civic leader and businessman.
The Municipal Zoo at Lincoln Park opened in the late 1920s when a home was needed for an ape named Jo-Jo, who was a circus rescue.
The zoo housed 27 animals in 1930 in a “new” building 30 feet long by 50 feet wide. Residents included a hawk, raccoons, squirrels, badgers, coyotes, bobcats, a groundhog, monkeys, mallard ducks, deer, bears and porcupines. The zoo closed in 1970.
Known as the Lincoln Park Stadium when it opened in 1949, the football and track stadium was named the Ralph Stocker Memorial Stadium in June of 1972, to honor the man credited with its development.