It’s an understatement to say that Liberty Park is teeming with activity this time of year.

The busyness kicked off earlier this year with the Southwest Arborfest, baseball and track meets, and now picnics and graduations are center stage. You can count on one hand the days until the pool opens and the Grand Valley Food Truck Friday season kicks off. And, of course, JUCO’s first pitch is at 9 a.m. Saturday.

