Grand Junction News stories beginning around 1902 mentioned the small town of Guthrie Center, Iowa and of its many citizens who had moved to the Grand Valley or, were visiting relatives already there.

Even the Guthrie Center newspaper was buzzing about the fortune out West. One of its earlier settlers, the Honorable J.A. Lyons and his son Harry, who had relocated to Grand Junction, “are very much impressed with the country around Palisade as fruit growing country” and the opportunities to purchase a few acres at a small price, the Iowa newspaper said.