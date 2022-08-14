Grand Junction News stories beginning around 1902 mentioned the small town of Guthrie Center, Iowa and of its many citizens who had moved to the Grand Valley or, were visiting relatives already there.
Even the Guthrie Center newspaper was buzzing about the fortune out West. One of its earlier settlers, the Honorable J.A. Lyons and his son Harry, who had relocated to Grand Junction, “are very much impressed with the country around Palisade as fruit growing country” and the opportunities to purchase a few acres at a small price, the Iowa newspaper said.
The citizens of Guthrie Center were so enamored with the prospect of success that, in March 1905, a special “colonist train,” comprising 10 cars, headed toward Colorado from Guthrie Center, “loaded with more than one hundred of the stable business men and farmers of that section, who have already purchased farms and property in the city, Palisade and Clifton,” a Grand Junction News story said.
“Welcome Iowa settlers!” the story celebrated. “Grand Valley is now out of the throes of winter and greets you with smiling sunshine and typical spring days. You have come to a corner of God’s footstool, populated with people who will welcome you to their midst, and what is Iowa’s loss is Grand Junction’s gain.”
William A. “Bill” Long was born in Guthrie Center, Iowa in 1898 and was among those who came to western Colorado in 1905. Just a 6-year-old boy at the time, he likely came with his parents or other relatives who had heard of the lucrative production of fruit in the Grand Valley and decided to go and see for themselves.
In 1919, when he was 21, Bill married Mollie Feil of Delta and the couple began farming a large acreage of land in Clifton. They had two children: Hazel R. in 1920 and William J. in 1921. The family home was surrounded by farmland that produced top corn yields, peaches, grapes and dairy.
Bill died in 1962, at the age of 63 and Mollie died in 1975. Their daughter, Hazel graduated in 1941 from Beth-El College of Nursing in Colorado Springs and joined the Army Corps of Nursing when U.S. entered World War II. Afterward, she continued her nursing career at Ent Air Force Base and Peterson Field in Colorado Springs. She died in 1984 at 63.
Their son, William J. graduated from Fruitvale High School in 1939 and attended Mesa College for one year. After serving in the Philippines and Japan during World War II, he had stints of farming and construction before enrolling at Colorado A&M College in Fort Collins, in 1948, to become a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He opened a private veterinary practice then took on various roles as a federal veterinarian in animal disease eradication and meat inspection and as a sale barn and race track veterinarian.
Working the old family farm on Patterson Road followed the veterinary career and was “most enjoyable,” according to his obituary.
Dr. William J. Long was only survived by cousins when he died on Sept. 26, 2000, at the age of 79.
A few months after Dr. Long’s death, the Sentinel announced that “there will soon be a 40-acre park near Central High School. This park is a result of a generous gift of Dr. William Long.”
“The property, which will be known as Long Family Memorial Park, is located at 3117 F Road, near Grand Mesa Middle School and Central High School, with unobstructed views of Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau and Mount Garfield,” said a story two years later as the park planning progressed.
In a story detailing the groundbreaking, it was said that Dr. William Long conceived the idea of building a county park on his property after he had attended a gathering at Sherwood Park.
“He was so impressed with (Sherwood) park that in his will he donated the land to the county with the stipulation it would be developed as a park.”
