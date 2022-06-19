Fred Mantey was born to Frederick Wilhelm Albert and Wilhemine Albertine Mantey on Feb. 6, 1870, at St. Charles, Iowa. He came to Grand Junction with a brother as a youth in the spring of 1886 from Mound City, Kansas, a small town south of Kansas City, where he was raised.
An early settler in the valley, he became the proprietor of Fred Mantey Saddlery, a harness and saddle business. Enjoying life as an eligible bachelor in the 1890s, he made the papers often with his accomplishments, including setting a record-breaking time in a businessmen’s bicycle road race in 1896.
Fred had endeared himself to the townsfolk so it came as a surprise when a few years later he “without whispering to a soul that he would be married in a year or a month or a day, quietly took the lady of his choice and calling in a minister of the gospel, was united to her according to the rites and ceremonies that prevail in the land.”
“On Nov. 12, 1900, Mr. Fred Mantey and Miss May Allison were united in marriage, the ceremonial words being spoken by Rev. Dwight S. Bailey. There was present a small company, consisting of the intimate friends of the bridal couple,” the newspaper announced.
May Allison was born in Oregon in 1880 and came to the Grand Valley, also in 1886.
“Miss Allison, the bride, is one of the most charming young women in the city. No one knows her but to regard her with the very highest esteem.”
“The groom, Fred Mantey came to this city as a pioneer citizen and has been engaged in business almost from the birth of the city. For years he has been an eligible catch for the city’s young women but he at last succumbed to the charms of Miss Allison,” the story said.
The couple lived on North Seventh Street for a number of years. Fred sold the saddlery business in 1922, according to an obituary, published April 23, 1954, “but remained in the financial business for many years.”
Fred was a director and vice president of the Bank of Grand Junction and later the United States Bank of Grand Junction and was a director and president of the Modern Building and Loan Association. He was associated with Charles P. McCary, another pioneer business man, in building the Mancary Building (also known as the Champion Building).
In the early 1940s, Fred and May built a home “on the brow of the hill overlooking the city and valley.”
“Fred Mantey, who now makes his home on Mantey Heights north and east of the city, declares he has never seen the valley more beautiful than during the past few days with (the fall) colorings at their best,” said a Nov. 1, 1942, brief.
The Manteys’ daughter, Edith, married Al William Kemper and they also built a home on the hill. In partnership with his son-in-law and another gentleman, Alfred Nestler, the three developed a plan, immediately after World War II, for what would become the new Mantey Heights subdivision. The zoning board approved the plat in 1946 and soon after, advertisements boasted “unmatched views in every direction,” “fewer traffic hazards,” “clean, healthful living” and “only 5 minutes from town.”
Fred and May celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in November, 1950, with an open house at their home on Santa Fe Drive. Fred died in 1954 at home at age 84 and May died at home in September, 1962, at 82.
Also in 1962, the tradition of Christmas Eve luminaries began, according to a 2012 Sentinel story. A resident had seen such luminaries in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and thought it would enhance her southwest-style home.
“The whole neighborhood (48 homes) got on board, and soon every home had luminaries on Christmas Eve,” the story said.
n
“What’s in a Name is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.