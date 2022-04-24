MarillacHealth has launched a fundraising campaign to expand its presence in the Grand Valley with a 20,000 square-foot, pod-style clinic at the soon-to-be Clifton Community Campus.
Marillac has been a recognized name in the area for almost 35 years, but to write about its namesake, we have to go back 431 years in time and roughly 5,000 miles away.
Louise de Marillac was born Aug. 12, 1591 at Ferrieres-en-Brie (fair-ee-air ohn bree) near Meux (muuh) in France. Louise was still a child when her mother died and about 15 when her father died. She was educated by Dominican nuns and, instead of following her desire to become a nun, a marriage was arranged when she was 22. Her husband died 12 years later.
After his death, Louise met the priest, Monsieur Vincent, later known as Saint Vincent de Paul. Louise devoted her life to working with Monsieur Vincent, whose priority was a charity that tended to the poor.
In that era, serving the needs of the poor was usually a luxury only fine ladies could afford. Monsieur Vincent, however, realized that peasant women could reach the poor more effectively because they were close to them. His charity needed someone who could teach and organize the helpers, so he recruited Louise, implementing her humble modesty, physical strength and endurance.
Others soon joined and the charity grew rapidly. Louise was asked to draw up the “rule of life” for the community. She took her vows in 1634 and the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul was formally approved in 1655, with Louise as Superior. She traveled through France establishing her Sisters in hospitals, orphanages, and other institutions.
When she died at the age of 69, the congregation had more than 40 houses in France. It eventually spread across the world, including North America.
KANSAS
In 1858, The Sisters of Charity in Nashville moved north to the pioneer territory near Leavenworth, Kansas, at the invitation of the bishop responsible for that area. The sisters opened the territory’s first civilian hospital in 1864 and established ministries in 1869 in 11 other states, including Colorado. St. Mary’s Hospital — a Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth hospital — opened in Grand Junction in 1896.
Fast forwarding 90 years, St. Vincent Clinic was established in 1986 in Leavenworth as a means to provide cost-effective accessible health care to residents who had no medical coverage or access to health care. One year later, western Colorado was introduced the clinical health care concept with a Daily Sentinel headline: “Clinic opens in spring to give care to needy.”
GRAND JUNCTION
“St. Mary’s Hospital and Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth are together providing $30,000 in seed money to open the clinic next April (1988),” the story said.
It will be modeled after St. Vincent Clinic at the Catholic order of nuns headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas and will rely heavily on volunteer help. It will be called Marillac, the story said.
Four years later, Marillac Clinic opened a new and larger facility adjacent to its old location.
“The old clinic building was at capacity and the move allowed it to start to serve more folks in the uninsured pool,” a story said.
Designated in 2015 as a federally qualified community health center under the Affordable Care Act, Marillac received a grant that allowed it to grow significantly and serve patients from “birth to death.”
In 2017, emphasizing that Marillac Clinic “is so much more than the safety net low-cost health clinic started by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth nearly three decades ago,” its name was changed to MarillacHealth.
