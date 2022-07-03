“In the Grand Valley of the not-too-distance future, open space will be at a premium. Grand Junction residents of the 21st century will have a good reason to appreciate the vision of this City Council in preserving the Matchett property as open space and parkland forever.” Daily Sentinel editorial, Jan. 21, 1996.
Recreation center talks have been ongoing for years and — once again — Matchett Park is being considered for its location.
Master plans through the years have suggested a great lawn with athletic fields, an adjacent aquatic center, a skateboarding park and a bicycle park, various ball courts, a disc golf course (18-hole course opened in 2005), walking trails, a dog park and ponds.
Andrew T. Matchett was born Dec. 7, 1877, in Missouri and moved with his parents to Kansas.
As a farmer in the late 1890s, Andy grew weary of the endless prairie wind and moved to the Grand Valley to try irrigated farming.
Elma Ellsworth Long was born Sept. 8, 1886 in Nevada and moved to the Fruita area with her family in 1885, riding in a covered wagon over Rabbit Ears Pass when she was 9 years old. Andy and Elma married in 1905 and farmed east of Fruita and around Appleton.
In 1926 they purchased property north of the city on Seventh Street, where they raised their sons, Gerald, Kenneth and Andrew. Kenneth was active in 4-H Club as a youth and once took a champion hog he raised to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
The Matchetts sold the Seventh Street property around 1940 and moved to a new brick home they built near Mantey Heights. Kenneth graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1934 then took courses in radio and television, working briefly for the Colorado Department of Highways in Gunnison.
Kenneth married Thelma Hurd in 1934 and they moved to the Matchett farm on Patterson Road in 1938. They had one son, Kenneth Jr., born in 1945.
Family patriarch Andy died in 1942 at the age of 65 after a short illness. Kenneth continued farming the property that comprised the area from 28 Road east to 29 Road, and from Patterson Roadnorth to the Government Highline Canal.
Kenneth was active in the community as a founding board member of the Ute Water Conservancy District and served on the school board from 1958–64.
Kenneth detailed, in a 1980 story, what it was like farming in the Grand Valley, raising corn, barley and alfalfa on his 250 irrigated acres, along with a livestock operation.
“You can grow anything here, but the valley isn’t large enough to support a major agricultural industry,” he said, citing canning and sugar beet factories that closed because of economics. Kenneth also raised onions, carrots, peppers, celery and strawberries, but was named Sugar Beet Grower of the Year many times and top corn grower of Mesa County in the late 1970s.
Kenneth began talks with the city in the early 1990s regarding its interest in purchasing some of the Matchett property to be developed into a park. Although he had sold the bulk of his farm north of Patterson Road near 28 Road, he was still farming under a lease.
Kenneth Maurice Matchett was 77 years old when he died from complications of post-polio syndrome. Kenneth and Thelma’s son, Dr. Kenneth Matchett Jr., continued negotiating with the city to purchase the land. The agreement called for the park, or other significant feature, to be named after the Matchett family. The purchase was finalized in January, 1996.
Kenneth Jr. said in a story that it was important that the working farm — owned by three generations of his family for the past 60 years — remain in open space.
“We always had hoped that it would be a park. And I know these things take a lot of time, so we just kept working at it,” Matchett Jr. said.
Kenneth Jr. died three years later at the ago of 58 following a horseback riding accident.
“He was gratified in recent years to assist in the transfer of the majority of his family’s farm for use as a city park in honor of his father, Ken Matchett Sr.,” his obituary said.
“Matchett Park, off Patterson Road will now honor both father and son, but lest we forget, his grandfather Andy also.”
