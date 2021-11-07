The preferred research tool for writing the “What’s in a Name” feature is Grand Junction News and Daily Sentinel archives, searchable at newspapers.com. But, when I started researching the namesakes of area locations, I realized I would need to broaden my resources. Quite often, the short-and-sweet news briefs from the late 1800s and early 1900s are also quite short on the context of history.
“Place Names in Colorado,” a book published in 1954 by Frank Dawson, contains around 670 names given to places in our state. Dawson wrote in the book’s preface that while historical societies and libraries were helpful, it was during his travels throughout the state, visiting with old-timers and service clubs, that he “was able to obtain information which was not found elsewhere.”
Using a combination of Dawson’s research (in italics), newspaper archives and other online documents, we will look at naming conventions of Mesa County’s dozen or so localities over the next three columns.
Cameo: Named for a natural cameo head (rock formation that looks like the classic profile of a woman) directly east of the original town.
The “town,” Cameo Coal & Land Co., started in the fall of 1896 when George Smith discovered the vein of coal that would eventually put Cameo on the map. Smith began shipping coal from the newly opened mine at Cameo to Grand Junction and advertised in the newspaper that the (coal’s) “quality is up to the standard,” (Dec. 26, 1896).
Public Service Co. bought a portion of the land in the mid 1950s for a power plant. The power plant’s towers were demolished in 2013 and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife shooting complex at Cameo opened in 2018.
Clifton: Named for the steep cliffs in that area.
One of the first mentions of Clifton in the Sentinel archives was in a short brief on Aug. 22, 1891: “Clifton is the name of a new station about seven miles east of Grand Junction on the Rio Grande Junction Railway,” the brief said.
Collbran: Named for a railroad man who lived in the community. It was first called Hawxhurst but in 1894 through efforts of Dr. Wallace A. De Beque, it was changed to honor Mr. Collbran. Mr. Hawxhurst was the first settler in the community.
According to an issue of the Mesa State “Journal of the Western Slope,” focusing on the history of Plateau Valley, George Hawxhurst and his family were among the first settlers. The town of De Beque was about to be renamed “Collbran,” after the prominent and wealthy railroad man from Denver. While this quarrel was taking place, Dr. De Beque came to Plateau Valley and persuaded the people there to change Hawxhurst to Collbran, thus making sure that De Beque would not have changed.”
De Beque: Named for Dr. Wallace A. De Beque.
Wallace Alvin Eugene De Beque was born in Canada in 1841. According to an entry in the online Mesa County Oral History Project, Dr. De Beque was a Civil War veteran, physician, and coroner who came to Grand Junction in 1883 to enter into the cattle business.
“Shortly after coming to Grand Junction, he scouted the area, searching for a suitable place for a cattle ranching operation. On March 14, 1883, he staked claim on a property later known as Ravensbeque, in De Beque Canyon, four miles from the current town of De Beque. He began building a log cabin there with his first wife, Marie Meyers on July 5, 1884. Eventually, the settlement of Ravensbeque was abandoned, and the town of De Beque founded and named in his honor.”
Dr. De Beque’s also ran a drug store, general store and post office, was a notary public and a horse trader.
