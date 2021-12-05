“What’s in a Name” continues with the naming conventions of Mesa County localities.
Using a combination of research from the 1954 book by Frank Dawson, “Place Names in Colorado,” plus newspaper archives and other online resources, we’ve complied information on nearby town names.
Dawson wrote in his book, almost 70 years ago, that he used information from the Colorado Historical Society and some of its local chapters but he also traveled the state and talked to 80 service clubs and visited with “many old-timers” in obtaining his information.
Dawson’s results appear here in italics, followed by other research.
Fruita: Spanish for “fruit.”
“What’s in a Name” was the headline of a story in the Jan. 11, 1890 Grand Junction News, explaining the virtues of the town.
“It is not with any feeling of jealousy that we admit it, but in the vicinity of Fruita is the greatest expanse and most desirable farming lands in Grand Valley,” the story said.
“The nature of the soil with our assuring climate suggested to Mr. Pabor, founder of the town six years ago, the name of Fruitvale. The Post Office Department objected to this and, true to his conviction of its destiny, Mr. Pabor christened the newborn town Fruita,” the story said.
Gateway: Believed named for nearby Gateway Canyon which has a pillar formation of rock at its entrance. Another version is that Gateway is the natural entranceway to the adjoining country to the south, west and north.
Perhaps named because it was a gateway to Colorado from nearby Utah, the first known homesteaders came to Gateway in 1884. They built a small, dirt-floored cabin to be used as a schoolhouse in 1903 and a post office was established shortly after, although it wasn’t until years later that larger packages were delivered.
“The first load of parcel post packages to be carried from Whitewater to Gateway by United States Mail Carrier Edward Martin last week, totaled 95 pounds and was transported on a narrow sled built especially for the carrying of mail during the winter months,” detailed a Feb. 7, 1916 Daily Sentinel brief.
Glade Park: (No entry in Dawson’s book)
According to “Mesa County, Colorado: A 100 Year History,” it was in 1885, that “the Sieber Cattle Company was established, with ranches along the Little Dolores, Coates Creek and Piñon Mesa. Sheep ranchers moved into the area in the early 1900s but clashed frequently with the cattlemen.
The first dry farming homestead was established in 1907 by Charles DeVall. Crops included corn, small grains, beans and potatoes. With the drought in the 1930s, most dry farming ceased. The passage of the Taylor Grazing Act in 1934 also impacted the ranchers, making it difficult for many small owners to continue.”
Various history sites concur that the Glade Park post office was established in 1910 — but that it was originally called Big Park. Postmistress at the time, Jennie M. France named it Glade Park because there was already another town in Colorado by that name.
Grand Junction: So named because of its location at the junction of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers. Once called Ute and also West Denver.
According to the Colorado Historical Society’s collection of correspondence diaries titled “Inventory: George A. Crawford Collection,” Crawford was born in 1827 in Pine Creek Township, Pennsylvania. The teacher/lawyer/newspaperman/postmaster general/and politically-involved Crawford became intrigued with the idea of heading west and trekked to Kansas at the age of 30.
He was in a party that secured a town site in Fort Scott, Kansas and, in 1877 learned of the “untapped country of Colorado’s Western Slope.”
His plan was to establish a large town “at or near” the junction of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers.
In September, 1880 the future town site of Grand Junction was formally located on the northeast side of the rivers.
■
If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.