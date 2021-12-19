This is the third in a three-part series on the naming conventions of various Mesa County towns and locations.
Tidbits on these names were compiled using newspaper archives, online resources, and entries from “Place Names in Colorado,” by Frank Dawson. Sources for Dawson’s book — published almost 70 years ago — included Colorado Historical Society and some of its local chapters and also Dawson talking with 80 service clubs and “many old-timers,” who shared their knowledge and history.
Dawson’s results appear in italics, followed by additional research.
Loma: Spanish for “small hills.”
This area, like the rest of the Grand Valley, was first inhabited by the Ute people, who had left by 1881, according to history detailed at loma.d51schools.org/about_us/history. The Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad completed a narrow gauge railroad through Loma in 1882.
“The town of Loma was formed on the site of the old Maynard Ranch and was named Loma Station by the railroad men,” the website says.
“Although it was never an incorporated town, around the turn of the century there was a canning factory and a Holly Sugar plant nearby. The sugar plant processed the sugar beets that were grown in the lower valley. The town had a lumber yard, hotel, blacksmith shop and pool hall, as well as two churches. There was a large train depot where trains made regular stops each day.”
Mack: For John W. Mack, president of an asphalt company.
The Uintah Railway Co. was controlled by the Barber Asphalt Paving Co., which was in turn controlled by the General Asphalt Co.of Philadelphia. Uintah, in 1906, completed a railroad from Mack to Dragon, Utah, and beyond to Vernal, Utah.
It is unclear if John W. Mack ever lived in or ever visited the town of Mack, but it’s highly unlikely since a retirement brief, published in the Sentinel on March 26, 1912, noted that “Mack still resided in Philadelphia.”
Palisade: So named because of the high perpendicular cliffs in the area. The formations are similar to the renowned Palisades of the Hudson River.
Palisade history information at museumofwesternco.com says that Palisade was named for the “austere and dramatic palisades–steep cliffs of Mancos Shale bordering the town. The sculptured appearance was formed by various geologic uplifts in the area combined with localized erosion and down cutting by the Colorado River.”
Among the first settlers in the area were J.P. Harlow, who raised fruit and vegetables on his ranch on Rapid Creek beginning in 1882 and W.A. Pease, who in 1884 homesteaded 160 acres that came to be the south and west parts of Palisade.
Mesa: Spanish for “table.”
Mesa and Molina are part of the community on Grand Mesa known as Plateau Valley. Homesteaders began settling in the region on the “grand table” shortly after the Ute Indians were removed to reservation lands in 1881.
Molina: Is a Spanish word for “mill.”
Whitewater: One of the earliest mentions of “White-water” in newspaper archives was a Nov. 11, 1882, story regarding a contentious election and results from that area “not (yet) heard from.”
In the spring of 1883, a short story noted that “Whitewater will soon have two irrigating ditches completed” and in the summer of 1883, a brief stated that “Whitewater would soon have a post office.”
Whitewater’s naming convention isn’t clear however, because “whitewater” describes rivers and creeks that boast a significant number of rapids. Perhaps the nearby Kannah Creek, Whitewater Creek or Gunnison River made an impression on the early settlers.
Many years before a post office sprang up in Whitewater, native peoples roamed the land. Significant archaeology discoveries in the area have been dated from 8999 BC–1799 AD.
What’s in a Name is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.