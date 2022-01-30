It was 20 years ago that the performing arts center at Mesa State College was christened “Moss Performing Arts Center” in honor of John and Angie Moss.
John was from Long Beach, California, and Angie was originally from Washington, D.C., according an October 2002 Sentinel story about the naming.
Both had taken courses at Mesa State and felt a “certain connection with the institution,” the story said.
“John Moss took his first course at the school during the winter he built his first Taco Bell on North Avenue in the 1970s,” the story said.
In 2002, Moss owned all the Taco Bell restaurants in the Grand Valley.
Angie was drawn to choir, dance and singing in her college days, which explained the couple’s interest in the center and an “understanding of the passion that performing arts students hold for their creative endeavors.”
The Mosses’ financial gift made the completion of the performing arts center — comprising a theater, recital hall, experimental theater, rehearsal and practice rooms, dressing rooms and offices — possible. According to campus information at coloradomesa.edu, a three-story addition was completed in 2009 adding a scene shop, a costume shop, and a dance studio. The Mosses also provided funds toward the completion of the dance studio which had previously been in Saunders Fieldhouse.
Carolyn D. Love Recital Hall
Carolyn Davis Love had a passion for art and music, so much that after she died in December, 2013, her husband, Bill established an endowment at Colorado Mesa University to provide annual music and fine art scholarships. In appreciation of the “very substantial endowment,” CMU named its Recital Hall at Moss Performing Arts Center the “Carolyn D. Love Recital Hall.”
In a Nov. 12, 2014 story announcing the endowment, Bill Love said that the idea to establish an endowment came from a group of women who had played cards regularly with Carolyn.
Carolyn was raised in Texas where she learned to love and ride horses, her obituary said. Her first job out of Baylor University was with North American Aviation in McGregor, Texas. She later worked at Boeing’s Space Division in Seattle.
A pianist and artist, Carolyn, was a frequent attendee of musical performances at Mesa after she and Bill moved to Grand Junction.
“This grand recital hall is named in honor of Carolyn D. Love as a tribute to her generosity and inspiring love of all things beautiful,” reads the plaque that hangs at the hall’s entrance.
William S. Robinson TheatreWilliam S. Robinson penned his own obituary that was published April 19, 2015, three weeks after he died.
Robinson was born in Charleston, West Virginia, the sixth child of a family of eight children and was named William Swint Robinson — Swint being the name of the doctor who delivered him. After discharge from serving the U.S. Army as a corporal in the European Theater Operations, he attended college then moved to New York City where he “tried his fame and fortune on Broadway, with no success in either one,” he wrote, adding that he was “bright enough to get a MA degree from New York University.”
Unable to find a job in theater he began teaching high school drama in 1951, in Minot, North Dakota. He married Mai Nagatomo in 1957 and they moved to Denver where he enrolled in the University of Denver to begin work on a Ph.D in theater.
In 1960, he accepted the speech and drama teacher position at Mesa Junior College, intending to stay just one year.
“Instead, I have finished up my working days here, a total of 50 plus years,” he wrote.
The recipient of a number of awards, the renaming of the theater in 1993 to Robinson Theatre was “one of the most gratifying highlights of my teaching and performance career,” he wrote.
The “final and ultimate highlight in my life’s academic experience came in June 2009, when I was awarded an Honorary Doctorate (DMA) from the University of Denver for my lifelong work in Theatre. This was the culmination of the graduate work I started there in 1956 and never completed,” he wrote.
