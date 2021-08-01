History, mathematics and Latin were among his favorite subjects to teach, and astronomy was a beloved hobby of Frank Newton Nisley.
Nisley was also a man of faith who preached often at area churches and affirmed that children’s religious education was just as important as their school education.
Their safety — to and from school — was also of great concern and to address that, he inaugurated a safety campaign in 1934 to prosecute motorists who sped around school buses that were stopped to pick up children.
F.N. Nisley, as he was often referred to in The Daily Sentinel, was a teacher, principal, superintendent and a family man, but there was tragedy in his life, too.
Born Feb. 27, 1878, at Blairstown, Iowa, Nisley graduated from Blairs-town High School, then earned a bachelor of philosophy degree from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He began his teaching career in Linn County, Iowa, and was a high school principal and superintendent in various Iowa schools before moving to Plateau Valley, in 1909, to fill the position of superintendent of schools in Collbran, a position he held for four years.
According to The Daily Sentinel, the Nisleys — Frank, his wife Sarah, their daughter and two sons — lived on “a dry farm ranch on the Sunnyside project seven miles from Collbran.”
Early the morning of June 25, 1917, Nisley and sons, John, 8 and Rex, 5, set out for a small island in the center of Plateau Creek where they kept a cow and “had a small patch of potatoes and a ‘war garden,’ ” a news story said.
The two small lads were riding a horse and Mr. Nisley was following closely behind them when the boys were thrown into the rapidly flowing creek.
Nisley jumped into the “raging stream and attempted to rescue his sons,” but he, too, was carried away by the rushing waters.
His clothes caught in the branches of a willow tree where he was “dragged out of the water in a semi-unconscious condition,” the story said.
Hundreds of people converged on Plateau Creek to search for the boys but, by late that afternoon, neither had been found.
The Daily Sentinel reported four weeks later that the body of 8-year-old John had been located about 3½ miles below Collbran. Rancher E.E. Fuller was cutting across his fields when he noticed a circling of ravens overhead and, upon looking below where they were flying, “found the body lodged against a clump of bushes,” the story said.
“No trace of Rex has been found,” wrote the newspaper three days later.
The family left Plateau Valley the next year when Nisley became employed as superintendent of the Fruitvale school, “one of the best schools on the slope and said to be best equipped and conducted rural school in the country,” The Daily Sentinel noted.
Nisley served as superintendent of Fruitvale schools for 14 years, then announced himself a candidate for county superintendent of schools on Sept. 7, 1932, an office he successfully held from 1933–37.
He returned to the classroom as a teacher at Clifton in 1941 and taught in Fruitvale and Clifton schools until Jan. 1, 1953, when illness forced him into retirement.
A new school was to be built in the Fruitvale area and, in 1954, the Clifton Business and Professional Women’s Club asked the school board to name the school the “Frank Nisley School” after the educator and administrator who served many years in the area’s schools.
Nisley died Feb. 23, 1956, at St. Mary’s Hospital and the new “Nisley School” — at 28¾ Road and Orchard Avenue — was officially dedicated on Oct. 16, 1958.
What’s in a Name is a new feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.