Ouray Avenue and Chipeta Avenue, both in the original city plat, are named after the respected Ute Chief Ouray and his wife Chipeta.
On Aug. 16, 1924 — the day after The Daily Sentinel announced Chipeta’s death — an editorial was published, giving insight into the naming of the streets.
“(Chipeta’s) death reminds us that while the names ‘Ouray,’ ‘Chipeta’ and ‘Ute’ are familiar in the city, strangers usually struggle to pronounce the first and ask for the correct spelling of the second, wondering all the time what possessed the ‘founding fathers’ to select these names for streets,” the editorial said.
“One (street name) commemorates a branch of the people who had first title to the Valley; another sounded an appreciation of the chief of that tribe, who endeared himself to the earliest settlers by his friendliness to his white successors; and the other was the name of the wife of Ouray.”
“When this is all explained to our strangers or visitors and they know something of the displacement of these wild children of the mountains and valleys, of the canyons and streams, the appropriateness of these names for our streets is at once striking and this effort to perpetuate them seems to be as little as could be done,” the editorial said.
A biography at legendsofamerica.com tells us that Ouray (meaning “The Arrow”) was born near Taos, New Mexico, in about 1833 and, “according to oral history passed down by Ute elders, he was born on a gloriously clear night when a magnificent display of meteor showers streaked across the black winter sky. The elders believed it was a sign; a message from above of good things to happen,” the website says.
His mother was from the Uncompahgre band of Ute and his father was half Jicarilla Apache. Ouray worked for Mexican sheepherders in his youth and spoke mostly Spanish and English. He did not learn to speak the Ute and Apache languages until later in life, the website says.
Ouray’s father came to Colorado and became the leader of the Tabeguache Ute band. Ouray later joined him, around the age of 18. He married a Tabeguache Ute maiden by the name of Chipeta. She was a Kiowa Apache who had been adopted by the Utes as a child, the website says.
Ouray became chief of the Ute Indians when his father died and was considered one of their greatest leaders with “strong characteristics of patience and diplomacy.” He was often referred to as “The White Man’s Friend” as he worked with the white settlers and the government, the website says.
Chief Ouray represented his people and negotiated treaties in Washington, D.C. Reservation lands were given in Colorado for the Tabeguache, Moache, Capote, Wiminuche, Yampa, Grand River, and Uinta. Each subsequent treaty, however, brought increasing losses of land as well as resentment among the Utes. Relations between the Indians and the settlers deteriorated after gold was discovered and tries by the “white man” to convert the Ute people to their ways resulted in the tragic incident known as the Meeker Massacre.
Ouray had sent orders to the Ute band involved in the Meeker Massacre attacks to stop, but his orders were ignored, the website says. He would strive to keep peace but, having to continually explain to his people why they must leave their land was beginning to take a toll.
“The White Man’s Friend” died of kidney disease on Aug. 24, 1880, near Ignacio, after he and Chipeta had traveled there to once again negotiate. He was secretly buried — according to Ute custom — in the rocks south of Ignacio with only his wife and a few close tribesmen knowing the location. Forty-five years later, his remains were collected and interred among his own people in the Indian cemetery near Ignacio.
(Look for the story of Chipeta Avenue’s namesake on Sunday, July 4).
