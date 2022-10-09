What do the Dewey Decimal System, Fruita’s founder and Florida have in common?
Melvil Dewey is credited with the founding of Lake Placid, Florida, and William E. Pabor founded Pabor Lake Colony — both communities in the northern most part of Florida’s Highlands County.
Pabor was born May 21, 1834, to Alexander and Mary Ann Pabor in Harlem, New York. Census records listed his father as a gardener and that, perhaps, is the cultivation for William’s love of fruit growing and horticulture.
William left school at an early age to help support his family, only to discover he also loved writing poetry and song lyrics. His works were published nationally during his teens and, at 19, he became the editor of the town’s weekly “Harlem Times.”
In his mid-30s, Pabor felt the draw of the West. He and his wife Emma and their son William left New York for new frontiers.
According to his obituary, Pabor made history as soon as he arrived in Colorado. Along with an acquaintance, Horace Greeley, also of New York, Pabor helped plan Colorado’s Union Colony in 1870, (later known as Greeley). He served as the Fountain Colony secretary (eventually renamed Colorado Springs). He also helped establish the agricultural addition to Fort Collins.
Pabor first visited Grand Junction in 1882 while researching his book, “Fruit Culture in Colorado.” The Pabors moved to Grand Junction a few years later and, after reorganizing the Grand River Ditch irrigation project, William sold his shares of the canal and bought 80 acres of land with the vision of developing a fruit-growing paradise — Fruita.
He was poet laureate of the National Editorial Association and editor of early Grand Junction newspapers.
When his health began to deteriorate, it was recommended he relocate to a lower elevation and warmer climate. He traveled to Honduras and southern California, but finally settled in Florida, where he founded a pineapple-growing colony he called Pabor Lake.
He missed Colorado and returned often to visit friends and his son, Frank, also a newspaper editor. In 1911, he spent time in the Grand Valley and compared to a reporter different areas of the state.
“I have been in most of the fruit sections of eastern Colorado … but nowhere have I seen orchards lands or trees superior or even equal to those existing in glorious Grand Valley. Nor do I think, judging from what I saw, that there is as high a percent of fruit either as to quantity or quality.”
Pabor died in Denver days after he had spoken to the reporter.
“Pleuresy of the heart was the cause of his death,” the obit said.
His body was returned to Fruita and “the largest funeral in the history of Fruita” took place at the Methodist Church.
The long procession to the cemetery saw 600 schoolchildren lining the funeral parade route to Fruita’s Elmwood Cemetery where he was laid to rest.