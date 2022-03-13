“A prospering city means a prospering rural community and there are large things in store for Grand Junction and the Grand Valley.” ~ The Daily Sentinel, Jan. 9, 1908
The Sentinel’s Jan. 9, 1908, issue was dedicated to touting the city’s rapid growth. The newspaper had obtained and published a list of building projects that were underway in the city, and the list included a gentleman named Henry Patterson who had secured a $3,500 loan to build a two-story residence on North Seventh Street.
The newspaper also boasted that “It is only a matter of a short time until Grand Junction will have a modern, complete and busy street railway system.”
That interurban railway system eventually opened to great fanfare and, one of the railway stops was named Patterson Station, for the young farmer who had moved from his North Seventh Street home to the area around North 12th Street.
After the interurban railway line — which ran through the Patterson land — was discontinued and the road built, Patterson Road took its name from the stop, which was often referred to as Patterson Corner or Patterson Station.
According to an obituary, published Dec. 2, 1946, Henry N. Patterson Sr. was born to Thomas W. and Sally Pace Patterson on April 20, 1856, at Edmonton, Metcalf County, Kentucky. Henry was young when his mother died in Kentucky and his father moved the family of eight brothers and sisters to Humboldt, Nebraska. Henry attended school there and graduated from the Gem City Business College at Quincy, Illinois.
“Henry engaged in farming and the operation of an apiary (bees and beehives) in Nebraska for a number of years before coming to Grand Junction in 1907,” the obituary said.
Henry was 51 years old when he married Lula M. Shive in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He brought his bride to western Colorado, and they lived at 1520 N. Seventh St. until 1920 when they moved to their farm home on North Twelfth Street, known as Patterson Gardens.
A successful farmer of the land, Henry specialized in raising state fair award-winning small fruits and foreign grapes and Lula grew flowers.
Henry and Lula had one son, Henry Jr., born in 1910. Lula became the Fairmount community correspondent for The Daily Sentinel in 1928. Her name-dropping column detailed the comings and goings of Fairmount-area neighbors, of quaint dinner parties and of those who were under the weather.
The Patterson name appeared frequently in that space:
“Henry Sr. lost a horse recently” (March 11, 1938); “Henry Jr. went on an outing to Collbran over the weekend” (June 30, 1933); the latest victim of grippe (old-fashioned term for influenza) is Henry Sr. (March 2, 1928); “Mr. and Mrs. Henry Patterson Sr. entertained at a turkey dinner at their home Friday evening … moving pictures were enjoyed during the evening” (Jan. 5, 1940).
Henry Sr. had been in failing health for several years before he died at the age of 90 of “exhaustion following pneumonia,” the obituary said. Lula Patterson continued operation of the business after his death, raising and selling many kinds of flowers.
Henry Jr. married Leola Ellis in July 1938 and they lived adjacent to his parents. During high school, Henry Jr. worked at Carlson Bicycle Shop and later became interested in Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He and Leola moved to Topeka, Kansas, three years after Henry Sr. died, and they purchased the Topeka Harley-Davidson Motorcycles dealership.
Lula stopped writing the Sentinel column in the early 1960s after fracturing a hip in a fall at home. The Sentinel reported in 1967 that she had returned to Topeka, Kansas, with her son and daughter-in-law and “will spend some time with them at their home before entering a nursing home.”
n
”What’s in a Name is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.