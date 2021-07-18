“What is Persigo?”
A May 7, 1999, Daily Sentinel headline, asked that very question.
“Prior to 1984, ‘Persigo’ was known as Persigo Wash, a drainage ravine carrying drainage and spill water from the Government Highlight Canal to the Colorado River,” the accompanying story explained.
“Persigo Wash still carries out this function. However, 1984 saw the completion of construction of a regional wastewater treatment plant on River Road, near 21½ Road, close to Persigo Wash,” the story said, adding that the treatment plant replaced the aging West Side Treatment Plant, which was considered state-of-the-art when it was built 50 years earlier.
The first mention of “Persigo” in the Grand Junction News archives is Jan. 16, 1892, in a story that detailed exciting plans for the new “town of Persigo.”
“The Persigo Land and Improvement Company, through their leading spirit, Mr. W.H. Coe, have got their purchase closed and are now getting ready for developments. It is their intention to improve the quarter section which they have set aside for a fruit town, by surveying it off in blocks and lots and setting trees and vines on this spring. There will be quite an accession to the population very soon, and before another year, no doubt there will be both a post-office and a railroad station at the town of Persigo.”
The enthusiasm for the new fruit town grew and the newspaper later mentioned that “hereafter, when we drive to Fruita, we shall stop at the town of Persigo.” Grandiose plans for the town included the hiring of “Mr. H.H. Tyler, an experienced horticulturist, who will be a permanent citizen and will be installed as manager of the town and fruit farm. The company will plant in all 260 acres of trees this spring.”
The Persigo name was given to the wash and town by the late 1800s, but newspaper archives and untold hours of internet research has failed to identify a naming source. Several history websites note that “until 1821, the Grand Valley was part of the kingdom of Spain. And during the early and mid-1700s, hardy Spanish and Mexican soldiers, explorers and priests poked and prodded through the region. Before George Crawford and the many pioneers that came to settle the Grand Valley, early Spanish traders and explorers passed through on the way to search for gold, silver and other riches.”
Explorers that came to this area in the late 1700s included Juan Rivera, the Dominguez and Escalante party and eventually, Santa Fe merchant Antonio Armijo in 1829, according to westerncoheritagejr.org.
“Armijo successfully led 60 men and 100 mules to Los Angeles along a route that became known as the Old Spanish Trail. The trail eventually crossed the Grand River (now called the Colorado) just outside of present-day Grand Junction and passed through the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area before joining back with the main route near Green River, Utah,” the website says.
With our valley’s rich history, one can speculate that explorers, trekking through the area, took it upon themselves to name the wash. In Spanish, “persigo” means “to pursue” or “go after.” Perhaps the wash was named so because it drained into — or pursued to meet up with — the Colorado River.
