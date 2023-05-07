Dates and names spin out of control in your head, trying keep straight the who’s and what’s of the Pollocks, an early pioneer family that came to western Colorado from Pennsylvania.
What we do know for certain is that there were a bunch of them.
William Hill Pollock and his wife Mary Ann came to Grand Junction in 1882 in a covered wagon, bringing with them a number of children ranging in age from newborn to 18.
I remember as a kid, traveling in a car with my parents and sisters on vacation, thinking it was taking for-ev-er to get anywhere. Boredom sets in, patience is tested and “stop touching me!” becomes a cranky demand between siblings. Dad often showed the back-hand if we didn’t behave.
Now, imagine if you can, traveling for months, along bumpy, rugged trails in cramped and dusty conditions, maybe 8-20 miles a day, with a family of 10, like the Pollocks did. No rest stops; no Motel 6 leaving the light on; no fast food or snack breaks.
William Hill Pollock was born in 1842 in Pennsylvania. He married Mary Ann Hanna in 1864. She was born in Scotland in 1847. Ancestry records indicate they were parents of at least two sons and seven daughters, all but the youngest born in Pennsylvania.
Their firstborn, Lydia Ann was born in 1864; William Henry, in 1866; Mary, born in 1868, died in infancy; Samuel Henry, in 1869; Mamie, in 1870; Margaret, in 1875; Jennie in 1878; Reba (also) in 1878; and lastly, Maud Elsie, born in 1882 in Summit County, Colorado.
It was in 1878 that William Hill and Mary Ann arrived in Colorado in a covered wagon with their children. After some time in Leadville, they continued westward in a wagon over Black Mesa, eventually homesteading south of Loma in 1883, near the area we now know as Pollock Canyon and Pollock Bench, in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
After arriving in the area, William Hill established the first bakery in Grand Junction. His advertisements for the “Pollock’s Philadelphia Premium” bakery on Colorado Avenue claimed “the cheapest and best bread in the market.”
“I challenge and defy competition,” the ad boasted.
Pollock’s fresh bread could be delivered daily at your home or, purchased directly from the genuine bakers wagon he had acquired and was running on the streets. I guess you could say it was one of the original “food trucks” to open in Grand Junction, 141 years ago.
William Hill died in 1898 — just 16 years after arriving in the Grand Valley. Shortly after his death, his wife Mary Ann opened and was the proprietress of the Park Hotel, at 150 S. Park Square in Fruita. She ran the popular hotel up until July, 1915 when she moved out and went to Rico for a “much needed rest” at her daughter’s home there. It was reported on Dec. 29, 1915 that one of the community’s “oldest inhabitants, Mrs. Mary Pollock, who had been ill for some time,” had died.
Names get a bit muddled when we realize that William Hill’s widow, Mary Ann, was also known as “Mae” and the wife of their son, William Henry Pollock — the former Miss May Hay — was a “May,” albeit spelled differently than “Mae.”
William Henry Pollock, the second-born child, attended Grand Junction schools and married Miss Hay on Sept. 22, 1894 in Rico. William Henry and May lived for a short time in the Rico, Leadville and Silverton mining areas, eventually returning to Fruita in 1903. They had two sons, William E. and Elmer.
May (Mary Ann’s daughter-in-law) took over running the Park Hotel in Fruita, after her mother-in-law, Mae died in 1915. (May died in 1942). William Henry died in 1952 at the age of 85.
The only other son, Samuel (Sam) died in 1949. Sam ran cattle in the 1880–90s on Pinon Mesa and continued as a stockman until his retirement shortly before his death. Samuel had lived in the Fruita home his father built, which was considered one of the earliest built in the Lower Valley community.
“What’s in a Name?” is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.