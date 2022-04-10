As the horse-drawn covered wagon rambled through the high desert landscape, its road-weary passengers gazed in wonder at their new surroundings.
Imagine how the newcomers felt, seeing for the first time the Grand and Gunnison rivers meeting at a junction near the town’s vibrant center. Off in the distance, they marveled at the jagged cliffs that resembled the opening pages of a book and at the flat-top mountain that rose to great heights.
The family had traveled by covered wagon from Kansas and, after a short time in Gunnsion, came to Grand Junction. They soon went to Kannah Creek near Whitewater, meandering up to the high mesa between the main creek and the North Fork.
One could playfully suggest the family christened the area Purdy Mesa because it was so “purdy” up there, but history tells us it was the namesake of Samuel L. and Eliza Ann (Sheeder) Purdy, who had traveled a great distance from Pennsylvania to homestead on the Western Slope.
“I came to Grand Junction with my parents,” wrote Samuel and Eliza’s son, William H. Purdy, in a Sept. 15, 1957, Daily Sentinel story detailing his boyhood adventures along Kannah Creek on Purdy Mesa.
A stonemason by trade, Samuel and his family had left Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, by train, heading to Iowa and, after a short time in Iowa, continued by train to Stockton, Kansas. From there, the family ventured to Colorado by covered wagon.
“The trip from Kansas to Colorado was a rather hard one, poor roads for most of the way. Coming over Black Mesa my father tied a small tree to the back of the wagon to assist in rough locking the wagon. My parents stayed in Gunnison a short time where my baby sister died and is buried,” William wrote.
“In the fall of 1882 we arrived in Grand Junction — I was only 5-years-old at that time. We children went to the first school, a small log house. From here, my father moved to Kannah Creek — Purdy Mesa was named for him and my uncle, Ebenezer, who came from Pennsylvania with us,” he wrote.
“My father built the stone home on Purdy Mesa which was our home for many years.”
When William was about 10 years old, he and one of his brothers, Elmer, would join their father often while their father “worked on the first reservoir on top of Grand Mesa.”
“S. Louis Purdy, of the Purdy Mesa, Kannah Creek, was in the city Monday on business matters,” began an Aug. 8, 1896, brief.
“Mr. Purdy is one of the Kannah Creek pioneers, and it was through his efforts and labor years ago that the Purdy Mesa was first brought under cultivation, and is today one of the garden spots of that section of the country. He has a good crop of fruit this year.”
A few weeks later, the paper announced that Samuel had sold part of his mesa ranch, including the houses, and that “the family will go to Palisade for the present.”
With the help of his sons, Samuel built and became the proprietor of the Purdy Hotel in Palisade.
“They used stone cut from the foothills north of town and hauled it to the building site,” a news story said.
Samuel built an addition to “his already commodious hotel” in 1900 and, in 1903, added “a large veranda to the front of the building.”
The hotel sold in 1907 for $3,500. Known then as the Midland Hotel and later the Carolyn Hotel, the stone building was dismantled in 1959 to make room for a parking lot for patrons of the Palisade National Bank.
Ebenezer died in 1892 of pneumonia, and Eliza died in 1911 “of a cancer trouble.” After Eliza’s death, Samuel went to Meeker to live with William. Samuel died in 1921 at the age of 77.
“Death resulted from heart failure and came suddenly,” an obituary said.
“Mr. Purdy apparently had enjoyed good health of late and the news of his death came as a great shock to his children and to his wide circle of friends among the older residents of Mesa County,” the obituary said.
A veteran of the Civil War, Samuel was survived by nine children — five daughters and four sons.
“What’s in a Name” is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after.
