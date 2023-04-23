Leaving a legacy was probably the furthest thing from his mind when, in 1893, 17-year-old George Reed arrived in Fruita with his family, having left the Kansas prairies behind.
Five years later, George married Mary Elizabeth Terrill, who had come to Fruita with her family in 1895 from South Dakota. George and Mary bought eight acres near Fruita in December 1903, and began building a home. In 1908, they bought two nearby lots for $300, increasing their acreage.
George occasionally worked in construction but his chief occupation was owning and operating Reed’s Jersey Dairy on the property. He was also a director of the Grand Valley Irrigation Co., helping build the town’s domestic water system on Pinon Mesa. He also served on the town council and on the board of old School District 3.
A new Fruita high school was being built in 1905 and “Mr. Reed, with a handshake deal, provided his pasture” to for the site of the school,” according to fruita.org/parksrec/page/reed-park.
George and Mary had two daughters, Marie and Eleanor, and three sons Archie, Theodore, and Raymond.
George made the news one summer after a freak accident at the fairgrounds.
“An act of bravery and coolness on the part of George Reed of Fruita in all probability save the life of a young lady who was in the crowd in the grand stands,” a July 6, 1908 news story said.
“A boy sitting near the young lady stepped on a match. The match flared up and the filmy white dress worn by the young lady caught fire from the blaze and a few second later, the flames had enveloped her entire skirt. Quick as a flash, Mr. Reed was was sitting near, caught the burning dress in his hands and, heeding not the flames, rubbed the folds of the dress together and smothered out the flames and saved the young lady from death or fatal injuries.”
Stories were presumptuous and dramatic in those days.
“Mr. Reed’s hands were badly burned and he suffered considerable pain,” the story said, adding that “many words of praise were heard regarding Mr. Reed’s prompt and brave action.”
The Reed legacy extends to George and Mary’s son, Raymond “Pete,” who was born Oct. 14, 1911, in the home his father built. Raymond started delivering milk on his bicycle when he was 11. He spent his childhood in Fruita and graduated from Fruita Union High School, adjacent to the dairy. Perhaps it was the blaze that destroyed the high school in 1934, that prompted Raymond’s involvement with Fruita’s fire department.
“Fruita’s Union High School is but a brick skeleton,” read a Sept. 24, 1934 headline. The fire started about 10 a.m. while school was in session and all 234 high school students and their instructors “marched from the building and escaped injury.”
“The students snatched up musical instruments and pieces of football equipment and all instruments and equipment were saved,” the story said. However, “several hundred dollars worth” of newly-purchased text books were destroyed, along with everything else in the building. Investigators said the fire might have started from a “spark from a locomotive on the nearby railroad tracks.”
Raymond married Edith A. Cheedle in 1936 and joined the fire department a year later. They had two daughters and two sons. In 1945, four years after Raymond’s mother died, George Reed sold his interest in the dairy to Raymond. George died in 1961 at the age of 85.
Raymond was chief of the Fruita Fire Department for 27 years, retiring in 1967 after 30 years of service. The Reed Dairy Farm land was donated to the city of Fruita in 1979 and Reed Park was built in 1983. Raymond, like his dad, was a Fruita town councilman. He was 74 when he died in November 1985.
It was announced earlier this year that the heavily used Reed Park, in the heart of Fruita, has received a $600,000 Great Outdoors Colorado grant to help fund much needed improvements and address aging amenities that have not been updated since the park’s creation, 40 years ago.
“What’s in a Name is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.