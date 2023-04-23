Leaving a legacy was probably the furthest thing from his mind when, in 1893, 17-year-old George Reed arrived in Fruita with his family, having left the Kansas prairies behind.

Five years later, George married Mary Elizabeth Terrill, who had come to Fruita with her family in 1895 from South Dakota. George and Mary bought eight acres near Fruita in December 1903, and began building a home. In 1908, they bought two nearby lots for $300, increasing their acreage.

