Play ball!
The Junior College World Series returns to Suplizio Field next weekend, after the pandemic pause of 2020.
Fans have attended JUCO games in Grand Junction since 1959, but it wasn’t until 1990 that the baseball stadium was officially named “Sam Suplizio Baseball Field” to honor a longtime civic leader and businessman who was affectionately known in western Colorado as “Mr. Baseball.”
Samuel V. Suplizio was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Dubois, Pennsylvania, according to an obituary published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2007. He graduated in 1953 from the University of New Mexico where he starred in football, basketball and baseball, After graduation, he signed a bonus contract with the New York Yankees, played three years with the Yankee’s farm system and was named to the All Star Team each year. The 24-year-old outfielder was penciled in to replace Mickey Mantle but suffered a career-ending compound fracture to his right wrist.
Suplizio came to Grand Junction in 1958 and worked for Home Loan and Investment Co., a firm he headed when he retired in 1998 and sold the business to Jamie Hamilton.
It was also in 1958 that Miami, Oklahoma hosted the first National Junior College Athletic Association baseball tournament. Through the efforts of Jay Tolman, D.S. “Dyke” Dykstra, Dale Hollingsworth and Suplizio, Grand Junction bid and won a one-year contract to host the NJCAA tournament the following year. The rest, they say, is history.
Suplizio served as chairman of the tournament for 33 years. He co-chaired the State commission of the building of Coors Field that opened in 1995, and also served as a commissioner for the building of the new Bronco stadium that opened in 2001.
A May 26, 1990 Daily Sentinel story detailed the naming of the baseball stadium and how, “for one of the few times in his life, Sam Suplizio was caught off guard.”
Suplizio was part of a small group that had gathered around home plate on the baseball side of Stocker Stadium, paying tribute to the stadium’s namesake, Ralph “Red” Stocker.
“Little did Suplizio suspect that he was to receive plaudits also,” the story said.
“This is the greatest moment in my entire sports career,” said Suplizio, who was fighting back tears when he learned the stadium would bear his name.
“I never thought I’d be able to top being able to coach with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1985 World Series. But this means more to me than that,” he said.
Suplizio was a member of the NJCAA Baseball Hall of Fame and Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. He also played coached, managed and scouted for professional baseball teams. He died of heart failure in December 2006, at his home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina at the age of 74.
