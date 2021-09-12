Warren N. Shelledy was born around 1888 in Lowell, Iowa. He attended schools in Mount Pleasant, Iowa and the universities of Illinois, Missouri and Colorado. He was awarded his dentistry degree from Denver University, served in the Army from 1917–18 and married Miss Dora Ana Hall of Delta, Colorado in August of 1923.
Shelledy practiced dentistry for 15 years in Centralia, Missouri, and was a member of the school board there. In 1923, he started a Mother’s Day mother/son breakfast, in honor of his mother who had died a few years before. Shelledy was also a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts in Centralia and, in the summer of 1924, brought a handful of scouts to the Boy Scout Bear Lake Camp near Estes Park.
The Centralia Courier newspaper published a series of columns he wrote, detailing the month-long camping and hiking adventure, which included the challenging Keyhole Route on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park, established just nine years earlier.
Shelledy was licensed to practice dentistry in Missouri and Colorado and that made him the perfect candidate to fill in for fellow dentist, Dr. W.T. Smith, of Colorado who had fallen ill. The Courier noted in a story dated Sept. 18, 1936, that Dr. Shelledy would be living in Colorado “for a few months, taking charge of an office in Fruita, Colorado, a town about the size of Centralia, Missouri on the Western Slope.”
The Courier published a letter written by Shelledy a few months later as he was getting established in Fruita.
“I find this community intensely interesting with its natural scenic interests and prehistoric deposits. There are fossil hunters here all the time. One roomed at the hotel where I stay. I did not get to talk to him as he would come in, go to bed, get up and go to work — if such can be called work — without any comment. I have long since learned not to ask a lot of questions while out west — it just isn’t being done,” he wrote.
“There is a National Park being established across the river from Fruita and, while I do not know enough about it to write intelligently of it, I do know it has something to do with a peculiar rock formation and deposit. I have been to the base of the mountain where the road to the park starts. It will be beautiful when completed,” Shelledy wrote.
Shelledy and his family eventually made Fruita their permanent home and, two years after moving to Fruita, he was elected to the Fruita school board. He became a member of the District 51 board when the schools were reorganized in 1951, serving as treasurer then as president from 1953–54.
Illness forced him into retirement from both dentistry and school board service in December 1958, and it was announced that the new Fruita Primary School would be named after Shelledy “because of his outstanding community service to education.”
The Daily Sentinel reported a few weeks later that some 250 pupils moved into the new Shelledy Elementary School, filling the newly-completed eight-classroom building to capacity. One room — originally intended for a lunchroom — was forced to serve as a classroom instead.
Shelledy died two years later, at the age of 73. An obituary published June 17, 1961 noted that among his many donations made to Fruita Schools were trees planted on the grounds of the junior-senior high school. It was also noted that the mother/son breakfasts he started in Centrailia were still a continued tradition in that city, almost 40 years later.
Editor’s note: Research for this column included Missouri newspapers, The Centralia Fireside Guard and The Centralia Courier.
