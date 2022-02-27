Horse rustling, multiple aliases and bigamy are probably the furthest things from your mind as you gaze across the peaceful lake at Snooks Bottom Open Space in Fruita.
The current-day destination is popular for outings, trail walks/jogging and stand-up paddle boarding but, 120 years ago, the area was home to the Snook family and its patriarch, William T. Snook.
The “Things To Do” tab at gofruita.com describes Snooks Bottom as a “calm spot to cool off with your family” and “the paradise you need” within the Fruita city limits.
William “Billy” Snook was born around 1852 in Onondago County, New York, the website says.
“He married Mary Young in New York State in the 1870s, and they had four children. In about 1879, he shot a man over a ‘horse thieving’ incident, and fled alone to Colorado. Once there, reportedly without bothering to divorce his first wife, he married Clara Z. Park in 1883 and started a new family. He and his new family farmed at Snooks Bottom, which still bears his name,” the website says.
Fruita historians and authors, Denise and Steve Hight, provide more Snook family history with a post from 2019 on a Facebook page they manage, “Historical Photos of Fruita and Western Colorado.”
Snook’s birth name, according to the Hights, was “Judge Y. Snook.”
After he shot and killed the man in the horse incident, he “fled first to Utah, changing his name to William Judson Snook,” the authors wrote on the Facebook page.
While still married to Mary, William married Clara Zillah Park in Utah and the couple moved to western Colorado where he used the name William Tunis Snook and began a new family. They farmed the land across the river from Fruita and ran a livery stable. A successful farmer indeed, in October of 1904, William proudly presented to The Sentinel newspaper office “an enormous beet raised on his ranch near Fruita — weighing 21 pounds,” a news brief said.
Snook died June 17, 1943, at the age of 90, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Keeping the details more modest, an obituary agreed that William was born in New York but noted that when he was 21, he went to Canada and “worked in several places in Ontario before coming west to Colorado with a (train) carload of thoroughbred horses to sell to settlers in this state.”
He was a “cowpuncher in the middle park country for some time in the early days of that section,” then “carried mail from Georgetown to Steamboat Springs, Rock Creek and Laramie City. He traversed the mountain wilderness on skis and snowshoes in winter,” the obituary said.
“Mr. Snook knew many of the characters of the early history of the slope and the valley, and he often related many interesting happenings of the early days. He was the last member of a family of 10 children,” the obituary said.
William and Clara’s daughter, Della (Snook) Mack gives insight into the life on the Snook homestead in a Mesa County Oral History Project account, posted at mesa.marmot.org/Archive/place:1677/Place.
Mack said the homestead was established around 1900 when she was about 10 years old.
“With other families settling the area, they constructed a dam and reservoir, utilized Colorado River water for drinking, and dug irrigation ditches using teams of horses and scrapers. The family lived in a three-room shotgun cabin for many years until a better house could be built. William farmed the land and also rounded up, broke, and sold wild horses. He would be gone from the homestead for days at a time,” the oral history account says.
She adds that the family left Snooks Bottom when the reservoir burst around 1910, leaving residents with no way to water their crops.
