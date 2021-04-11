The Ralph Stocker Stadium is an 8,000-seat facility situated at the corner of 12th Street and North Avenue, where high school and college football games are played, track and field events happen, marching bands compete, and thousands of students walk each year during commencement exercises.
Known as the Lincoln Park Stadium when it opened in 1949, it was officially named the Ralph Stocker Memorial Stadium in June of 1972, to honor the man credited with its development.
Ralph F. “Red” Stocker (spelled like grocery “stocker” but pronounced like fire “stoker”) was born March 10, 1900, in North Judson, Indiana. He came to Colorado with his family at the age of 9, graduated from high school in Delta and attended Hoel Ross Business College. Stocker was 26 when he began working for the city of Grand Junction in April of 1926. He was employed by the water department for one year, the street department for two years and finally was transferred to the parks department to serve as a caretaker.
As superintendent of city parks and cemeteries in 1949, Stocker oversaw the stadium project while attending to other aspects — and hazards — of the job. A Feb. 20, 1949 Daily Sentinel story detailed how Stocker was bitten on the left arm by a bear that had been captured in Montrose, in the effort to move the animal to the Lincoln Park Zoo.
The leather jacket Stocker was wearing “saved him from serious injury” as the bear was being loaded, the story said. Along with bears, the Municipal Zoo at Lincoln Park housed a number of animals during its existence, including a mountain lion, monkeys, porcupines, coyotes and baby minks, according to various stories.
Stocker received his 40-year award with the city in 1966 and retired four years later as the director of city parks and recreation. And, after years of dedication to many beautification projects in the city, he was honored in 1970 by the Grand Junction Garden Club, becoming the first man to be named honorary life member of the organization.
“Through his efforts, various city properties were transformed into recreation areas which have offered relaxation and enjoyment to out-of-owners as well as area residents,” according to Stocker’s obituary, that was published April 23, 1972. “After retirement in 1970, Stocker viewed Lincoln Park as his greatest achievement,” the obituary said.
