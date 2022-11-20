Pioneers and visionaries have migrated to the Grand Valley since the 1800s, striving to build businesses and inspire growth.
In the 1960s, four such innovators looked beyond the farmland at Patterson and 25 roads and gazed into the future, drafting a plan that would bring industry and growth while being sensitive to residents who feared “billowing smoke”-producing industries.
These movers and shakers of the era — Harvey Blichmann, John W. Burkey, Edgar Eisenhauer and Dale Hollingsworth — had their eyes fixed on Grand Junction’s future and, because of their contributions, they each have a street named for them in Foresight Park’s industrial area.
n Harvey Paul Blichmann was born in 1927 in Iowa. In 1949, he was hired by Cheyenne (Wyoming) Light, Fuel and Power Co., a subsidiary of Public Service, as a commercial sales engineer. He transferred in 1953 to Denver as a senior power sales engineer, then managed the Leadville division in 1960 and the Sterling division in 1962. In Sterling, he served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and helped organize its industrial development corporation.
In 1966, Blichmann was promoted to Public Service regional manager in Grand Junction and, once here, it didn’t take long for him to be named president of Industrial Developments Inc., the “industry-getting arm” of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce.
In an Aug. 1, 1968, story, Blichmann said the company was looking for light industry for a long-range project — a 147-acre industrial park that was approved for a zoning change.
“We should be sensitive to what people feel and should act accordingly,” Blichmann said, referring to area homeowners who had protested industrialization of the site.
“We envision a light industry complex and feel that the fears of a ‘billowing smoke concept’ are not grounded,” the story said.
The land was purchased for about $160,000 and Public Service later carved out 20 acres for its own regional headquarters. In 1974, Blichmann was promoted to vice president for strategic planning for Public Service in Denver. He died Jan. 9, 1983, in Denver at 55.
n John William Burkey was born Dec. 31, 1906, in Kansas and attended Oklahoma State University. He was associated with a lumber business in Guyman, Oklahoma, before he and his brother, Lew, came to Grand Junction in October 1942 and bought the O.H. Ellison Lumber Co. Burkey Lumber later expanded to retail branches in Delta, Montrose and Rifle.
Burkey was one of the original IDI organizers and a director of the Grand Junction Chamber. The 18-acre Burkey Park North, on Patterson Road, between 29½ and 30 roads and, Burkey Park South, at 28½ Road, south of U.S. Highway 50, are areas donated to the city by the Burkey brothers. John Burkey died in 1979 at the age of 73.
n Edgar Charles “Ed” Eisenhauer was born Dec. 9, 1910, in Kansas. He attended Kansas State College and a business college in Emporia.
In Grand Junction, he owned and operated the Dodge dealership for 22 years, selling an estimated 15,000 vehicles and moving three times — from Eighth and Main streets, to Third Street and Colorado Avenue, then to the 2100 block of North Avenue. The business was sold in 1973.
Also an organizer of the IDI, Eisenhauer served as president of the board from 1961–64. He was 70 when he died on April 9, 1981.
n Dale James Hollingsworth was born Nov. 22, 1922 in Minnesota. He earned a business administration degree, then joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. He served as executive director and CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce for 27 years. The current chamber building opened in 1984 and was named after him.
Hollingsworth was described as a “mover and a shaker” and was credited with helping Grand Junction recover from the oil shale bust of the 1980s. He died Oct. 28, 2006, at the age of 83.
