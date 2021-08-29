It’s been wryly suggested that “behind every great man stands a great woman.”
Avon Edson Taylor fits that remark because, in researching archives on Taylor Elementary’s namesake, I found many more news articles about his wife, Rena, than about him.
A.E. Taylor was one of western Colorado’s best known educators when he retired in May, 1960, after more than half-a-century in the teaching profession — 46 of those years in the Palisade area. Born Dec. 12, 1883, in Greentop, Missouri, he earned degrees at Missouri Wesleyan College and Baker University and taught briefly in Missouri and Illinois.
Taylor first came to the Grand Valley as principal of the then Mount Lincoln High School, serving the Clifton and Pear Park areas. Six years later, he became principal of Palisade High School, a position he held until 1947. An obituary, published Jan. 9, 1965, says Taylor returned to the Mount Lincoln school until District 51 was established, then took over the Palisade elementary school until his retirement.
“By the end of his career, he was supervising teachers who had been his pupils and children who were great-grandchildren of former pupils,” the obit said.
Taylor was a fruit grower, was active in the Methodist Church, Palisade Lions Club, state and national education associations, the Masonic Lodge and was on the board of directors for the Mesa County Mental Health Association. Upon retirement, he was presented a distinguished award by District 51 and named “Lion of the Year” by the Palisade Club.
“The Palisade Elementary School has a new name today,” began a May 18, 1960 story.
“Hereafter it will be known as the Taylor Elementary School of Palisade … honoring the school’s principal, “A.E. Taylor, who will retire this summer after 55 years of teaching,” the story said.
In December of 1921 — almost 40 years earlier — the Sentinel published news from the Delta County newspaper, declaring that “a happy romance was terminated in the wedding” of Rena Burdick of Delta, to Avon Taylor of Palisade.
(The new) “Mrs. Taylor is one of Delta’s most gracious and charming women,” the story said.
“For several years she has been one of the ablest primary teachers in the Delta schools and her leaving will be keenly felt by the school board and instructors. The groom is principal of the Palisade High school and a man of sterling worth,” the story said.
After their marriage, Rena taught 26 years in Palisade schools and was active in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations. A mother of three, she was nominated Colorado Mother of the Year in 1951.
Rena died in November 1980, at the age of 87. Her teaching and homemaking laurels were hailed but her life-long accomplishments went far beyond.
“She was best-known for the 12 years she spent in the Colorado Legislature from 1950–62, including four years as a member of the House, and eight years in the Senate,” her obituary said. Rena served on a handful of committees, however her primary interest was children, particularly children with disabilities.
“Her work in their behalf is reflected in legislation which laid the groundwork for a much improved system of caring for the mentally and emotionally ill, both within and outside institutions, the reform schools and prisons,” her obit said.
The Taylors — A.E. and Rena — left behind a remarkable legacy in their combined and unwavering service to children.
