If you’ve ever taken your kids or grandkids to play at Canyon View Park, you’ve probably experienced the insanity of the super colossal John Leane Canyon View Park Playground.
The colorful, three-story network of climbing, crawling, spinning, riding, zipping, bouncing, sliding, balancing, teeter-tottering and music-making is an out-of-this-world destination, right in our own back yard. Add a barrel of monkeys hyped up on birthday party cupcakes and soda pop to the mix, and it’s an hours-long epic adventure.
The city of Grand Junction celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 110-acre park Canyon View Park this year, but the playground has only been in existence for seven years. According to a May 9, 2015 story that detailed the playground’s grand opening, the park is named for and dedicated to former Mesa County commissioner and sports official business owner John Leane.
Leane was also a contract employee for the city who oversaw the city’s softball program but, it was his connection with a former babysitter, Kathy Welsh, who made the playground a reality, the story said.
When John and Nancy Leane were raising their young children — living in Indianapolis, Indiana at the time — they relied on Kathy as a babysitter to help with their four children. They stayed friends with Kathy over the years after she and her then boyfriend went east to college, the story said.
The Leanes moved to Grand Junction from Indianapolis in 1978. John was a commodities trader and Nancy a teacher.
A year before the playground opened, Kathy told John that she wanted to do something for him. Kathy and her husband had started the Play 2 Dream Foundation in Massachusetts, building playgrounds that are accessible for children of all abilities, and Leane thought that meant she would be building a playground in the Boston area, the story said.
Yes, she was going to build a playground, but no, it was not in Boston. Kathy intended to donate and build a playground in Grand Junction and Canyon View Park was the chosen site. The 32,000 square-foot playground — one of the largest of its kind in the western United States — was designed by community members and John and Nancy’s 11 grandchildren — Kathryn, Jake, Elizabeth, Annie, Cub, Emily, Maggie, Will, Lucy, Chloe and Kayla — who called him “Pop.”
The playground was designed to be fun for children of all ages and to be 100% accessible, including swings for children in wheelchairs with the wheelchair ramp giving access to five decks.
John was 71 when he died June 7, 2016, a little more than a year after the playground opened.
Born April 30, 1945 in Indianapolis, John was an award-winning athlete and outstanding student in high school and earned accolades in college from his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and on the wrestling mat, his obituary said. He was a member of the Sigma Sigma Honorary Fraternity for his leadership and sportsmanship.
In Grand Junction, John served as Mesa County commissioner from 1989–93 and built an officiating business — Colorado West Custom Sport — with fellow official Bernie Goss, to handle assigning officials for all high school athletic contests.
John also ran the Grand Junction city adult softball program for 14 years, the obit said. He was a campaign co-chairman of United Way, president of Orchard Mesa Little League, worked with Special Olympics, AMCA, ARC and was a regular blood and platelet donor.