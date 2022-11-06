If you’ve ever taken your kids or grandkids to play at Canyon View Park, you’ve probably experienced the insanity of the super colossal John Leane Canyon View Park Playground.

The colorful, three-story network of climbing, crawling, spinning, riding, zipping, bouncing, sliding, balancing, teeter-tottering and music-making is an out-of-this-world destination, right in our own back yard. Add a barrel of monkeys hyped up on birthday party cupcakes and soda pop to the mix, and it’s an hours-long epic adventure.