Even after his death, Professor Richard E. Tope was still speaking volumes.
Described in his obituary as “a stickler in the newspaper for many years,” Tope’s weekly “Ideas for Today” musings were published on the editorial page in The Daily Sentinel. The column began in 1938 and, because he’d submitted a number of columns just the day before his death, on Jan. 11, 1962, the popular column ran — posthumously — an additional three months after.
No topic was taboo for Tope. His final column discussed freedom from fear and oppression, communism and the historical background of beloved hymns such as “Rock of Ages” and “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”
Tope was born Dec. 19, 1875 in Gallia County, Ohio, where he spent his childhood, according to the obituary. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University for three years then transferred to Providence University at Oak Hill, Ohio, where he graduated in 1901 with an A.B. degree. He was awarded an M.A. degree a year later. Tope pursued graduate studies at the University of Colorado and Chicago University and held life certificates as a teacher in Ohio, Oklahoma and Colorado.
The Sentinel announced on April 18, 1911, that a vacant principal position at Grand Junction’s high school had been filled.
“The successful applicant for the place was Richard E. Tope, city superintendent of schools at Ponca City, Oklahoma. Prof. Tope is one of the prominent educators of that state and is well recommended for the position,” the story said.
Tope served as the high school’s principal for seven years, then as superintendent of schools until 1938. Upon retirement he was appointed superintendent emeritus and consultant.
When the Sentinel revealed in 1939 that a new schoolhouse structure would be built on North Seventh Street, at the cost of $75,000, it made it clear that it was because of federal aid that the much-needed project could be undertaken. With unrest and future spending going toward “more and more preparations for war (WWII) … peace-time construction appropriations may be harder to secure in the future,” the story said.
“The structure will be of brick construction with six rooms in which grades from the first to the sixth will be taught. This will meet a growing demand for such a building in the north part of the city where the population has been growing rapidly in recent years,” the story said.
It was announced the following year that the board of education had decided on a name — Tope School, “in honor of Richard E. Tope, superintendent emeritus, who had served the school district for almost three decades.” The new Tope Elementary School building was dedicated Oct. 20, 1941.
A prominent member of the community, Tope was also on the Mesa College Committee of Trustees, “named in the 1920s by the governor, to lay plans for organization of a junior college in Grand Junction,” his obituary said. Tope was also a charter member of the Rotary Club and served as one of the early presidents and later as district governor. He was presented a plaque in 1960 by the National Rotary Council “for turning out the best club bulletin in the district,” the obit said.
Around 1957, Tope compiled a manuscript titled “Objective History Grand Junction” that summarized the first 75 years of the area. He wrote in the forward section of the 113-page, single-spaced document that he “has endeavored through great research to prepare this brief history of Grand Junction … as factual history and therefore as many events as possible are dated.”
The manuscript was donated to the Museum of Western Colorado by Dwight Tope, one of Tope’s six surviving sons, and is chock full of names, dates, events, and subjects in the effort “that they not be pushed aside as though oblivion should be the fate of all who serve their fellow men and then merely pass to their reward, forgotten, unrecorded and unremembered,” he wrote.
