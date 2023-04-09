Barely two decades after the formation of the Grand Junction Town Company, its pioneer residents were itching to erase some of the original.

Describing the city park names in the 1882 plat — Walnut Park, Chestnut Park, Maple Park and Cottonwood Park — as “meaningless” an editorial in 1899 suggested renaming “our beautiful little park,” at Fourth Street and Ute Avenue, “at the earliest opportunity.”

