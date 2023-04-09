Barely two decades after the formation of the Grand Junction Town Company, its pioneer residents were itching to erase some of the original.
Describing the city park names in the 1882 plat — Walnut Park, Chestnut Park, Maple Park and Cottonwood Park — as “meaningless” an editorial in 1899 suggested renaming “our beautiful little park,” at Fourth Street and Ute Avenue, “at the earliest opportunity.”
“The late war has furnished plenty of heroic names which could be readily adopted as the name for (Cottonwood) park,” the editorial said.
“It was confusing enough when the town flip-flopped two of the park names. An 1883 ordinance changed Maple Park to Cottonwood Park and was to be planted with cottonwood trees; Cottonwood Park was changed to Maple Park and was to be planted with Maple trees. Chestnut and Walnut parks shall respectively be planted with chestnut and walnut trees.”
It’s surprising that none of the parks were renamed Holmburg Park, recognizing the early day commissioner of health and civic beauty, Charles K. Holmburg, who was credited with development of the “splendid parks” during his tenure and for creating a municipal nursery in Chestnut Park for the benefit of “local beautification.”
Chestnut Park was so overgrown with clover in the summer of 1904, that a bear was reported in hiding there.
“His bearship has abundant room to hide as it is covered with a dense growth of sweet clover to the height of four or five feet,” a story said.
With Holmburg at the helm, park improvements were tenfold. In April 1914, his Chestnut Park nursery offered 1,000 trees and 500 shrubs at low-cost to residents, and, in 1915, he facilitated the installation of a massive playground/gymnasium apparatus in the park.
“Together with other improvements, such as curbing, parking and shrubbery (the apparatus) will make the park at Tenth and Hill one of the most modern in the Rocky Mountain District,” a story said.
Holmburg signed an ordinance in 1916 that renamed the four parks, but his name was not among them.
Maple Park shall hereafter be known as Whitman Park (for Marcus Whitman).
Cottonwood Park shall hereafter be known as Emerson Park (for Ralph Waldo Emerson).
Walnut Park shall hereafter be known as Hawthorne Park (for Nathanial Hawthorne).
Chestnut Park shall hereafter be known as Washington Park — for our nation’s first president, George Washington?
Exhaustive newspaper archive searches revealed nothing confirming the namesake but, naming the park after George Washington seems credible. Elaborate celebrations took place in Grand Junction in observance of Washington’s birthday, more than 100 years after his death in 1799. School programs and themed parties made newspaper headlines in the late 1800s and early 1900s, with townsfolk dressing in powder wigs and period attire in his honor.
A modest and peaceful park now, Washington Park at one time buzzed with activity. Before the age of the automobile, folks hopped on the trolley car to get around. The trolley depot was near Second Street and South Avenue when it began operations in 1909. Tracks ran through the lower square of town, with a return line going west on Gunnison Avenue. A turnaround loop for the eastern end of the system was at the park. Remains of the old line can be seen when the grass is dormant.
The park hosted meetings and picnics, pet parades, theater and band performances, baseball and softball games, doll shows, kids crafts and so much more. The Socialist Party hosted a political rally and picnic there in 1915 and, in 1917, 19 people were baptized in the canal north of the park during a church revival. The park served as free municipal camping grounds for travelers passing through until that convenience was moved to the old fairgrounds (now Lincoln Park).
The city gave Washington Park to the school district in 1925 on the condition that it be used for recreational purposes and it eventually returned to the city’s care.
