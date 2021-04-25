The Western Colorado Botanical Gardens describes its location as “Where Seventh Street meets nature” but, a little farther south, beyond the gardens toward the Colorado River, lies Watson Island.
Today, visitors can enjoy the walking path or the 18-hole disc golf course, but eons ago, before it was channeled into an island, the area was occupied by the Fremont Indians and the Ute Indians who used the land for hunting and seasonal farming. Pioneers settled in western Colorado in the late 1800s and, around that same time, (Oct. 18, 1870 to be exact) Jacob W. Watson was born, 800 miles away, in Lyndon, Kansas.
According to Watson’s obituary, published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 3, 1943, he was 32 years old when he and his new wife, Matilda, came to Colorado in 1902. After a year in Pueblo, they ran a bakery in the mining camp of Cripple Creek, then came to Grand Junction in 1909. Jacob worked as a baker for four years before “being engaged as a florist and farmer,” the obit says.
“The Watson place on Orchard Mesa, at the foot of reservoir hill, was then covered with sage brush,” the obituary said.
Acquiring the land along the river, Watson cleared it and erected numerous greenhouses “which have occupied his attention through the years,” it said.
An agricultural and industrial profile published May 11, 1930, detailed Watson’s accomplishments, including his retail flower shop 128 N. Fifth St., that was “under the charge of Mrs. Watson,” the story said.
“Starting in 1914 with a little glassed-in green house 20 x 100 feet, Mr. Watson has expanded this industry until today, it covers more than two and a half acres under cover.”
Watson’s greenhouses were 60,000 square feet under glass and an additional 45,000 square feet under canvas, the profile said.The plant’s payroll was $15,000 per year and its trade territory extended from Houston, Texas to Ogden, Utah. Cut flower sales totaled nearly $1,000 a month.
As a member of the Florists’ Telegraph Delivery Service, Watson delivered flowers by telegraph “to any place in the civilized world.”
Watson also introduced the production of alfalfa seed into western Colorado, the story said, adding that he brought the first alfalfa hulling machines to the area and, as a dealer in alfalfa seed, handled as much as $600,000 in a single season.
The Grand Junction Lions Club admitted J.W. Watson into its membership, according to a March 9, 1926 and in doing so gave its newest member an endearing nickname.
“Mr. Watson had thoughtfully seen to it that each table (at the Lions Club meeting) was today decorated with flowers, this fact no doubt earning for him the name ‘Posey’ by which he will be known to the club members,” the article said.
“Posey” Watson died Sept. 2, 1943 at St. Mary’s Hospital at the age of 72.
“Mr. Watson was through life a great lover of children and flowers and it may be said that through the years no banquet in this city was complete without floral contributions from the Watson Floral Company,” the obituary said.
”What’s in a Name is a new, twice a month feature, that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.