John A. Wellington was in his mid-50s when he came to Grand Junction in February, 1882, from Massachusetts.
One of the “first comers to the valley,” he quickly acquired about 160 acres of land in Mesa County, while living in a residence on White Avenue.
Often referred to as “J.A.” or “Duke,” he advertised his carpenter and contractor business in the daily newspaper.
“All kinds of jobbing done on short notice,” was his selling pitch.
The newspaper announced his marriage in 1884 to Mrs. Almeda Taylor, of Goldwater, Michigan, noting that “Mr. and Mrs. Wellington have one of the neatest little residences in the city and are as happy as mortals well can be.”
John boasted later that month that he’d gained five pounds in two weeks — suggesting his new wife was keeping him well fed.
The Wellingtons “moved out upon their ranch north of town” a year later. Dubbed “Wellington Heights,” that is where John crafted what would be his legacy: a large water “ferris wheel” to irrigate the land.
“Perched high upon the hill above the (Grand Valley) canal, Mr. J.A. Wellington has built him a comfortable cottage home which has its own system of water works and overlooks the valley and city, affording its owner a very sightly and beautiful home spot,” said a July 27, 1895, story.
Requiring about “10,000 feet of lumber in the construction of the wheel and connecting flumes … it is built so the current of the canal turns it, and a system of conveyors attached to the rim elevates the water to the desired height. Mr. Wellington will plant about 2,000 fruit trees on the Heights this spring,” the story said.
The following year, he sold the big irrigation wheel and began construction of a new one, “three-fourths larger than the old one so as to be able to raise more water and bring more land under cultivation.”
“The ground and lake are to be greatly improved and enlarged and trees set out for beautifying the Heights. Thus early in our history Mr. Wellington is demonstrating that our hillside lands can be made attractive and desirable for homes as well as for fruit culture, and at a comparatively small expense and that hilly land is not necessarily ‘waste land,’ ” a story said.
Three years later, the community was stunned to read that Duke had died.
“He was in the city yesterday as usual, it being his custom to drive to the city almost every day of his life,” said the March 21, 1901, story.
“He had complained to friends in the city for two mornings of pain in his stomach but attributed it to something he had eaten, saying he must eat less hearty food. This morning he arose as usual and went to his fields and while there was suddenly taken ill with violent cramps.”
A doctor had been “hurriedly” summoned but by the time he arrived, Duke was dead at the age of 74.
An “attack of apoplexy” (stroke) was suggested as the cause of death, “the deceased being quite a large man or, it may have been fatty degeneration of the heart,” the story said.
He was a “man very peculiar in his habits of life and in his temperament,” the story continued.
“He has had a number of matrimonial experiences, all more or less exciting, save the last, which was as near a happy married existence, so it is said, as it was possible for the deceased to secure.”
“He had an ungovernable temper, when excited or troubled and he made things very uncomfortable for all those about him. He was divorced from all those women he called wife, save those that died and the present wife who came nearer being his ideal or who seemed to be more able to control his fits of temper than any of those who preceded her.”
“Not withstanding the fact that he was peculiar in disposition, he was a good citizen and strove for the upbuilding of the valley. His days of sickness have been few and far between in life and, his sudden taking off, was a great surprise to his many old time friends and citizens.”
“Only one son, so far as known, (by a former wife) remains his family.”
