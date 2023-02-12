Former Grand Junction city manager Joe Lacy said in 1965 that he once thought Emerson, Whitman and Hawthorne parks were named for famous poets: Ralph Waldo Emerson, Walt Whitman and Nathaniel Hawthorne.

He quickly dismissed that thought after learning Whitman Park wasn’t named for the 19th century poet, but rather a missionary who crossed the Grand River (now the Colorado) on a transcontinental ride in the winter of 1842–43.

