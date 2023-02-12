Former Grand Junction city manager Joe Lacy said in 1965 that he once thought Emerson, Whitman and Hawthorne parks were named for famous poets: Ralph Waldo Emerson, Walt Whitman and Nathaniel Hawthorne.
He quickly dismissed that thought after learning Whitman Park wasn’t named for the 19th century poet, but rather a missionary who crossed the Grand River (now the Colorado) on a transcontinental ride in the winter of 1842–43.
Marcus Whitman was born in 1802 in New York, according to historylink.org. The second of five children, his father died when Marcus was 8 and his mother — raising five children younger than 12 — sent him to live with his grandfather in western Massachusetts.
By the time Marcus was 13, his mother had remarried and given birth to two more children and, his stepfather was tending the family business. Marcus was 17 when he felt called to ministry but tuition for theology seminary was expensive. He returned home, worked in the family’s tannery and shoe shop, then left again at the age of 21 to apprentice for a local doctor.
“In contrast to the lengthy training needed to become an ordained minister, a license to practice medicine could be obtained after only two years of ‘riding’ with a doctor and a 16-week session at a medical school,” the website said.
A fully credentialed doctor of medicine in 1832, Marcus applied to serve as a medical missionary to Native Americans in the northwest. He sold his farm, closed his medical practice and married a fellow missionary, Narcissa Prentiss. The Whitmans and their missionary group arrived in the Oregon Territory in September 1836, dispensing farming and medical advice while ministering to the Cayuse Indians.
Debate over ministering policies, however, caused bickering among the missionaries, according to history accounts. Word of conflict reached the board of missionaries in Boston, even after the missionaries were able to solve their differences. Concerned that the board would elect to end the Oregon Territory mission, Whitman felt he must travel back East to plead with the board.
He and an Indian guide set out on horseback, following the Uintah River, the Grand River, and later the Gunnison River as they traveled southeast. Timelines of Dr. Marcus Whitman and western Colorado collide when Whitman crossed the Grand, just south of what is now Whitman Park — 40 years before George Crawford incorporated the Grand Junction Town Company in 1882.
One of the original four in Crawford’s town plat, the park was known as City Park, then Maple Park, finally renamed Whitman Park in 1916 upon the suggestion of the local chapters of the Sons and Daughters of the Revolution. In its heyday, it was the spot for gatherings, ice cream socials and concerts performed on the bandstand at the center of the park.
Whitman arrived in Washington D.C. the following spring but history is disputed from there. He continued to Boston and met with the missionary board, assuring all was well in the Oregon Territory and begging for more missionaries to be sent out West. His meeting with government officials in Washington, though, had people years later claiming Whitman’s historic ride was solely to persuade the government to save Oregon from the British — an argument that is not widely accepted today.
Modern historians agree that Whitman’s ride was purely to save the missions and, the trip through Washington was insignificant. Regardless, statues, dedication markers, monuments and park names sprung up across the the U.S., honoring the man that folks thought — at the time — “saved the West.”
Four years after his historic ride, Marcus and Narcissa and other missionaries were brutally murdered by the very Indians they were serving. Frustrations over the language barrier, dwindling of the fur trade, the “White Man’s” invasion, and a deadly bout of measles that spread to the Indians, culminated in the violent attacks — a massacre that eventually forced the Columbia Plateau Indians onto reservations.