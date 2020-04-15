Voters in the latest poll at gjsentinel.com are focused on the health of themselves and their families.
The poll asks: “What’s your biggest silver lining of the COVID-19 outbreak?”
The top answer is the health of themselves and loved ones, followed by those thankful to be working. In third, voters were thankful for first responders and essential workers still toiling in dangerous conditions.
The poll is open through Saturday night, so there’s still time to vote. Head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll in the right rail of the site to cast your vote.
Reminder that Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
