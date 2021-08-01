While the words were important, the thank yous and such, it was a swing in the Canyon View Park playground that stole the show.
The wheelchair accessible swing, waiting for someone to roll in and light up with smiles, was the result of more than two years of advocacy and fundraising led by Vanessa Perez, founder of Swing for a Cause.
Everyone listened nicely to Perez and the other speakers at the grand opening event for the swing on Saturday morning, but all they really wanted was to try out the swing or watch the swing in action.
Perez was eager to see that, too, because there were times since she started Swing for a Cause in February 2019 that she wasn’t sure when it would finally happen.
“But my goal was just to get it however long it takes,” she said.
More than $34,000 was needed for the purchase, shipping and installation of the swing, which was selected by Marc Mancuso, the sports facilities supervisor for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
As a certified playground safety inspector, Mancuso wanted to make sure the swing was safe, and the one he liked most had to be ordered from the United Kingdom (inclusiveplay.com).
Mancuso always says “you get what you pay for” and he’s right, Perez said. This swing “is one-of-a-kind. I think it’s going to last.”
It’s a great fit for both manual and power wheelchairs, and there is room for an adult to ride along with a child or adult in a wheelchair, she said.
A fence surrounds the new swing to provide safety for those on the swing as well as any children running around the playground.
While Perez may have started Swing for a Cause, she is quick to credit others.
“This project, it’s not just mine. It has become Hilltop’s and Kiwanis’ and the community’s,” she said.
Hilltop Community Resources is the project’s nonprofit sponsor, collecting the funds donated for the swing.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction joined the effort in October, donating more than $12,500 from funds raised through its annual Santa Cause run.
“We could not have gotten this project done so fast without Kiwanis Club,” Perez said.
“It’s been a perfect opportunity for us to get this going. We hope we can continue and add to this equipment across the valley,” said Erick Field with Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction.
Many donations also came from local businesses and individuals, she said.
“We had a supporter whose husband died of COVID,” Perez said.
The woman donated $5,000 to Swing for a Cause in her husband’s name.
“That was a very sweet thing that she wanted to do in his memory,” Perez said.
Through Swing for a Cause’s Facebook page, “we’ve met so many families that were excited this was happening,” she said.
“We want to harness this momentum not only for future projects, but in being proactive in planning future parks,” Perez said.
“We have lots of ideas,” she said. “We’re more than just swings.”