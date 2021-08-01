When Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon closes, discussions begin immediately to determine whether U.S. Highway 50, which is under construction between Montrose and Gunnison, should reopen for traffic.
Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon Improvement Project, said when I-70 closes, all of the partners working on the project, including the Colorado Department of Transportation and the crews completing the work, begin to discuss potentially opening the southern detour route.
“If there is an extended period of time in which I-70 closes, we work very closely with CDOT to then determine, does U.S. 50 open?” Wanatowicz said. “So it’s not a given that when the canyon closes U.S. 50 opens.”
That decision was made just this week as CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said Friday that the U.S. 50 route would stay open for the duration of this latest Glenwood Canyon closure.
Part of the consideration is that U.S. 50 is not the official detour when I-70 closes, Wanatowicz said. There are other routes around the closure like using U.S. 40, which goes through Craig. U.S. 50 also is open on weekends and allows a limited amount of traffic through the project area three times daily during the week.
The Federal Highway Administration and CDOT are partners in the 4-mile improvement project of U.S. 50, which is located about 30 miles west of Montrose. The plan includes widening and realigning the highway in that area, as well as constructing a rockfall catchment area, according to the project website.
Currently Wanatowicz said crews are working on the main road alignment, doing road excavation, installing culverts and installing the rock catchment area. She said outside of the canyon portion of the construction, they are also doing road excavation and work on snow fencing.
“Inside the canyon we’re still doing the crane operations with the rock blasting, scaling and drilling,” Wanatowicz said. “A new second crane is arriving as well. The crane will be drilling just west of the existing bridge.”
The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. For information on the project, visit us50info.com.