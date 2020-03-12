In the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus, there are several steps you can take to limit exposure to the virus for both yourself and others.
Washing hands thoroughly, using hand sanitizer when available, not touching your face, working/learning remotely when you or your family is sick and avoiding large gatherings of people are all helpful steps.
Nowhere in any of the material from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization does it mention toilet paper in relation to COVID-19. The new coronavirus isn’t known to cause gastrointestinal distress, according to the CDC.
Yet, as of Wednesday afternoon, at least 10 grocery/retail locations in the Grand Valley were sold out of toilet paper, as well as four local electronic and hardware stores that also stock home goods and at least six gas stations.
Clips on social media show customers, both in the United States and abroad, fighting over toilet paper. One store in Australia hired security guards to stop customers from hoarding toilet paper, according to a report from CNN.
A manager at a local City Market declined comment and the King Soopers/Kroger Brand spokesperson they referred to did not return calls seeking comment. Target and Walmart also didn’t return calls seeking comment.
Sanitary Supply Corp., a local distribution company, has toilet paper available to order. Operations Manager Steve Johnson said in an email that several options are available to be purchased by the case at www.sanitarysupplycorp.com.
It’s unclear when brick-and-mortar stores selling consumer amounts of toilet paper will receive more stock. As of Wednesday evening, a handful of vendors on Amazon.com still offered toilet paper, although none with Prime shipping and some priced as high as $79 for 48 rolls.
One employee at an area store, speaking anonymously, said at least four shelves of toilet paper were cleared out by Wednesday morning and they didn’t know when to expect more. At a different store, both sides of an aisle and two end caps were completely cleared of toilet paper. Even an area gas station which only stocks three rolls was cleared out.
At one store, a person yelled “people are so dumb” as they unsuccessfully looked for toilet paper. Several area shoppers said they had unlucky timing and were only trying to buy toilet paper for regular use, with one adding that they weren’t concerned by COVID-19. One person said they were trying, unsuccessfully, to buy toilet paper to resell on the internet.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends Americans keep at least two weeks of essential supplies at home. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mesa County, but you can get more information on the local response at https://health.mesacounty.us/covid19/.