The Grand Junction City Council adopted a new destination brand, a customized branding strategy developed by Visit Grand Junction.
Visit Grand Junction partnered with consultant Destination Think to create the destination brand, which includes the tagline “Where Life Leads,” as well as four custom fonts, a logo and “Place DNA.” The process cost about $85,000. Visit Grand Junction Executive Director Elizabeth Fogerty said they included a significant amount of outreach to the local community when developing the brand strategy.
“These stories and experiences we hear from our guests can’t happen without the interaction from our residents and the locals truly were a key to our success in building this brand strategy and quite frankly will contribute heavily to the future of this brand,” Fogerty said.
In her presentation, Fogerty explained the different elements of the brand strategy and emphasized it was customizable to fit the message and audience they were marketing to. She said, while the phrase “Where Life Leads” is a major part of the messaging, other phrases like “Follow Your Flair” will also be used.
“A true destination brand strategy is one that allows the destination voice to adjust as often as needed to highlight the uniqueness of our city, our community, our experiences, our character and our natural beauty,” Fogerty said.
The branding will highlight different themes from the area’s nature to art to history. Fogerty said the branding will communicate what makes Grand Junction a place people would want to travel to.
“Internally, our strategy for this brand is going to allow Grand Junction to stand out among our competitors and stay agile and relevant not just this year, but for years to come,” Fogerty said.
Council Member Anna Stout asked when changes to branding around town, like the signage along Interstate 70 should change. She said, although she understood Visit Grand Junction primarily markets to people out of town, she thought it was important local people saw an impact from the branding process.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city had budgeted funds to replace those signs a few years ago, but held off to allow the destination brand to be developed so the signage would align with that branding effort.
“We look to work closely with Elizabeth and her team on what that actually looks like on those signs,” Caton said. “Then I would envision probably recommending a 2022 proposal in the 2022 budget for those specific elements.”
The council adopted the resolution supporting the destination brand unanimously. Council Member Phyllis Norris praised the work of Fogerty and her team.
“This is great work,” Norris said. “I just want to say thank you for what you and your entire group put into it. I really like what you’ve done.”