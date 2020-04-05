The latest poll at gjsentinel.com asks “Which aspect of the COVID-19 crisis concerns you the most?”
Whether it’s the health care/personal safety aspects or the economic fall out, your opinion matters.
Find the poll on the right rail of the website to cast your vote. You can also vote below.
Almost 77% of respondents fully agree with the stay-at-home order and another 18% said they’re following the order even if they believe it’s over the top.
The remaining 5% said they’re not following the order.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: No carts, no rakes and no touching the flags are the new rules at what?
A: D. Golf courses.
Q: According to a recent report, Mesa County was conducting about 25 what every day?
A: B. COVID-19 tests.
Q: Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a new plan for dealing with what, and is looking for public comments?
A: C. Mountain Lions.
Q: In April 2005 the city of Grand Junction was spending thousands to remove asbestos before demolishing homes that stood in the way of what future transportation project?
A: B. Riverside Parkway.