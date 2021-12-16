Who the best county department is at making their own Christmas decorations will be known later today.
That is to happen when teams from each of Mesa County’s various departments and agencies will hang their own handmade ornaments on the County Christmas Tree at 3 p.m. today.
“We are excited to showcase the creativity of our employees,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland. “We value the work our employees do every day, and we want to acknowledge their efforts through a visual representation on our Christmas tree.”
While it is unknown if any departmental team will be declared a clear winner, or whether any winner will be highlighted at all, the county’s various agencies are known for their competitiveness.
As a result, the ornaments could prove to be worth the look.
To see them, go to the Central Services Building, 200 S. Spruce St., between 3 and 4 p.m. today.
The tree on which the ornaments will be hung was cut earlier this month.
It was from private land on the conserved Ladder Canyon Ranch in the Glade Park area.
It was part of a tree-cutting event that also offers Christmas trees to area families in a larger, multi-year effort by Colorado West Land Trust and owners of the ranch to reduce wildfire risk, improve wildlife habitat, and to connect youth to nature.
For the past four years, ranch owners have partnered with the trust and the Riverside Educational Center to host a group of students to pick out a Christmas three for their families. It is meant to help thin forested areas of the 1,760-acre ranch to help mitigate the threat of future forest fires.