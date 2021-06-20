When Randy Hampton moved from Hawaii last year to again work in public information for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, good friends, including within the agency, told him to be careful with the issue of wolf reintroduction, calling it “touchy.”
“Boy, you ain’t kidding me. But it doesn’t need to be,” Hampton says now.
He was speaking on the phone following his return to Hawaii after quitting his job because CPW asked him to go back to work for a supervisor he had filed a wolf-related complaint against with the state Department of Natural Resources.
That complaint resulted in JT Romatzke, Northwest regional manager for CPW and someone Hampton once counted as a friend, being put been on administrative leave for three months, until late April. Romatzke was investigated during that time for allegedly inhibiting implementation of Proposition 114, including through efforts to cast some CPW commission members in a negative light. Proposition 114 was passed by state voters last year, requiring reintroduction of wolves to western Colorado to begin by the end of 2023.
Hampton doesn’t have a problem with Romatzke returning to his job. But he’s upset with the failure of DNR to say anything more about the outcome of the investigation other than an official informing him in an April 12 memo that, “After a thorough investigation, we found that some of the alleged offenses occurred.” The memo said the complaint is considered closed and any disciplinary or corrective action taken is a part of personnel files and not subject to public disclosure.
Hampton also feels let down by DNR Executive Director Dan Gibbs, who Hampton said had called him on a Sunday urging him to file the complaint, assuring him at the time that he wouldn’t have to continue to work for Romatzke.
Hampton said Gibbs hasn’t returned his calls or texts ever since that initial call. He understands that to a point, while an investigation was going on. But he’s been surprised how Gibbs has handled the matter, given the department’s efforts and the position of Gov. Jared Polis on wolf reintroduction.
“I think DNR obviously is working to get reintroduction done and at the governor’s direction working to get it done as quickly as possible. And so it was surprising when no action was taken against an employee who was working against that effort openly and bragging about it,” Hampton said.
Hampton said that politically speaking, Gibbs and Romatzke couldn’t be more different people.
“That fact that I’ve ended up on this side of both of them, I don’t know where that leaves me,” Hampton said with a laugh.
In Hawaii, the answer has turned out to be. Hampton is starting a web content business there. It’s the same place he had spent several years pursuing a different career before returning last year to Colorado. He resumed his previous career in public information for CPW after the job working for Romatzke opened up in Grand Junction, where Hampton previously worked both for CPW and in radio.
DNR isn’t saying much about the Romatzke/Hampton matter, when it comes to Romatzke and what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against him, and how Hampton was treated as a whisteblower employee.
“Due to the confidentiality of personnel matters, we cannot discuss this matter other than to assure the public that this complaint was thoroughly and thoughtfully investigated in a manner consistent with state employee human resource guidance and procedures,” DNR spokesman Chris Arend said. “Following an investigation, appropriate action was taken. The individual who made the complaint voluntarily resigned.”
Hampton’s treatment led him to bring his situation to the attention of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.
“Whatever privacy interests Mr. Romatzke has in this episode are more than outweighed by the public interest in knowing whether state agencies are being commandeered to run shadow political campaigns,” Chandra Rosenthal, Rocky Mountain PEER director, said in a news release Monday.
PEER and Hampton shared Hampton’s story first with the Denver Post, which broke it in a June 12 article that ran in The Daily Sentinel the next day. Hampton said he since has heard from and received a lot of support from retired and active CPW employees, and from wolf reintroduction advocates, while also hearing from some people critical of him.
“That’s OK, I get it. I knew it would be that (reaction). Welcome to wolves 2021,” he said.
THE ALLEGATIONS
Romatzke didn’t return a request for comment on this story. In an April 23 email to regional employees announcing his return to work, he said, “The mission is to return, with a smile and in an attempt to face the future with positivity and regain credibility.”
He also said, “After all is said and done, my integrity and professionalism is intact.”
Hampton’s Jan. 18 complaint accuses Romatzke of making “repeated requests for me to engage in actions on behalf of CPW that I believe to be unethical, damaging, and potentially illegal.” It says these include Romatzke asking Hampton to find a video editor to review Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meetings and other online sources to compile, and push out on social media, any video that might make two commissioners, Jay Tutchton and Taishya Adams, look poorly in the public’s eyes. According to PEER, the commissioners are perceived to be pro-wolf and the effort was intended diminish Adams’ influence and block Senate confirmation of Tutchton. He was confirmed this year.
Romatzke allegedly said that the video project “couldn’t cost more than $5,000 and we can find a way to pay it.”
Hampton says in the complaint that he later told Romatzke he wasn’t comfortable with the idea, which would reflect poorly on CPW if discovered and may be illegal based on the suggested use of CPW funds. Hampton said Romatzke responded, “OK don’t worry about it. I’ve already found someone else to do it,” and added, “Just don’t tell anybody about this and we’re OK.”
On Jan. 5, a video conference was held to strategize on wolf issues and included Hampton, Romatzke, several area wildlife managers and others. Hampton said in his complaint that he recorded the meeting for his own protection, based on concern about “ongoing, inappropriate requests from JT that I do more to spread the message among anti-wolf factions.” The recording is among materials Hampton and PEER have shared with the media.
In the recording, one employee brought up the idea of providing video clips from the upcoming CPW commission meeting to the public so they could hear what the commissioners were saying.
Romatzke told the employee the idea wasn’t dissimilar to his idea of going back through CPW commission meetings in prior months “and pulling out video compilations of Tutchton and Adams, as an example, and ... pushing that out on Facebook and other media sites to be like, let me introduce you here ... to your commissioners.”
Romatzke said that Hampton previously had pointed out that “for us to do that we’ll get our (butts) kicked, which is why I’ve got an outside group doing just that right now. But don’t share that with anybody.”
Hampton then spoke in support of the concept of a compilation of commissioner comments being assembled, but reiterated his view that it’s not their job to be doing it, and if they do it they’ll “get whacked.”
Hampton isn’t a supporter of CPW being forced by voters to reintroduce wolves.
But he told The Daily Sentinel, “Actively campaigning against governor’s appointees who are pro-wolf is not OK (for CPW). It’s not the job of the agency.”
CPW commissioners are nominated by the governor.
Hampton said he doesn’t know whether state money was used to put together a video of the kind being discussed, other than from what Romatzke said. But Hampton said state resources were used in talking about such ideas, such as Romatzke and Hampton discussing it on their work cell phones.
LEAKED INFO?
Also at issue is what information related to wolf reintroduction Romatzke may have leaked to Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado. Hampton’s complaint cites media reports in late December, including in The Daily Sentinel, referring to a possible accelerated timeline for reintroduction. The complaint indicates Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado served as a source or prompt for that coverage, and that AGNC on Dec. 16 had made public-record request for communications between CPW leadership, DNR and Polis on planning actions related to wolves.
Hampton’s complaint says the “existence of any communication was not widely known and would only be known to someone with inside knowledge,” and the records request is consistent with mention Romatzke made about public-record requests in a Dec. 4 call with Hampton. The complaint says CPW Director Dan Prenzlow called Romatzke to ask if he was behind the AGNC record request. It says Romatzke then called Hampton and said “Can you believe the director would call me and accuse me of that?,” and when Hampton asked if he was involved he said with a laugh, “sure, I’ve talked to AGNC but all I’ve done is tell them the truth.”
“I can tell you ... that JT was not steering AGNC in any way, shape or form, and any implication to that end is totally false,” Bonnie Petersen, AGNC’s executive director, said in an interview.
She said AGNC did make public-record requests.
“We had had a number of reports, concerns about the possibility that there was going to be an accelerated planning process for wolf reintroduction and we wanted to know if that was the case because it was not being made public,” she said.
The issue arose as AGNC has been anxious to ensure that western Colorado counties are involved in what Petersen called a meaningful way in the reintroduction planning process, something AGNC doesn’t think is being done so far in terms of representation on stakeholder advisory and technical working groups. AGNC also is concerned about the possibility of a rushed reintroduction.
As for Romatzke, Petersen said, “All I can say about JT is JT has been a very valued member of CPW. He has been honest with our organization. When we ask him questions, he has always been willing to work with our counties in any CPW-related issue. He has a very good reputation throughout our region.”
She said the public-records requests occurred without involvement from Romatzke, and it’s interesting that during CPW’s “so-called investigation” that it never contacted AGNC to ask about the issue.
Romatzke joined CPW in 1998 and became a district wildlife manager in 2002. He became area wildlife manager for Garfield and Mesa counties in 2008 before being promoted to his current role in 2017. According to a CPW news release announcing that promotion, in 2015 the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association named Romatzke the Public Servant of the Year and the Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers selected him as the Officer of the Year. The release said he also was “instrumental in the realization of the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex.”
WHISTLEBLOWER RAMIFICATIONS
Hampton, in his complaint, argues that while Romatzke’s actions “deserve correction, his years of amazingly positive service deserve consideration.”
“I don’t have a problem with them reinstating him. He’s a good guy. He got sucked into the politics of (wolves),” Hampton told The Sentinel.
But Hampton believes requiring him to go back to work for Romatzke would have resulted in both of them being in a difficult and untenable position in terms of potential distrust in each other and concern over to what degree the fact that Hampton blew the whistle on his supervisor might color or motivate any of their future interactions.
Hampton said people such as Gibbs and DNR’s human relations director told him he was doing the right thing in filing his complaint.
“If I did the right thing why didn’t (they) deal with it? Nobody has told me anything and it’s frustrating. It’s ridiculous that they hung me out that way.”
He said he doesn’t think that encourages others in the same position he was in to do the right thing.
The Denver Post story says Hampton cited safety concerns for his family in Grand Junction in resigning.
“That may have been overstated,” Hampton said. “I am not physically afraid of these people, but I just don’t want the conflict and I don’t believe my wife and my family should face the conflict.”
Hampton said Romatzke is well-known, well-liked, with a lot of friends. Hampton also has been friends with many of these same people. With rumors running wild about the investigation, Hampton didn’t want to run into people around town and be questioned about it, even when people didn’t know he’d filed a complaint against Romatzke, much less now. Due to COVID-19, Hampton had been working remotely already, and he was allowed to move to Denver for a while to continue remote work before being told it was time to return to Grand Junction and return to work under Romatzke.
He said he felt like it was important for him to take a stand and file the complaint on behalf of a lot of young, talented managers who weren’t in a position to speak out about what was going on was wrong.
“I could, so I did,” Hampton said.
He had hoped DNR would tell young CPW staff that Romatzke’s behavior was wrong, and when it didn’t he decided to make his concerns public.
Hampton said that like the state as a whole, CPW is fiercely divided about wolf reintroduction, but it’s not the agency’s job to decide what is right or wrong with what voters decided or who the governor appointed to the CPW commission.
“The job of the agency is to manage natural resources, not to manage politics, and the wolf issue has brought out the politics but the agency better stay out of that,” Hampton said.
“One of my concerns is by doing these covert campaigns against the commission and against wolf reintroduction ... it makes it more dangerous for (CPW) employees in the Northwest Region because it stirs up opposition. And in the political world we live in nowadays, when a district wildlife manager has to go out and work with ranchers and farmers that are angry about this issue, if those people are angry at the agency, it makes (employees’) jobs harder and potentially more dangerous. And that bothers me.”