A bedrock, 50-year-old federal environmental law will be streamlined in its implementation and, in the view of some, weakened under a final rule announced by the Trump administration Wednesday.
The White House Council on Environmental Quality has finalized its update to regulations for implementing the National Environmental Policy Act, in what the administration calls the first comprehensive update of the rules in more than 40 years. The move will accelerate environmental review of infrastructure, energy, water and other projects, and public land management decisions, an action that is being broadly applauded by industry interests and castigated by conservation interests and some Democratic elected officials.
In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that NEPA does need “to be more streamlined to ensure renewable energy and infrastructure projects can get moving,” and added that the “voices of Coloradans should be heard on the projects that impact our communities.”
“Yet the Trump administration continues to put its thumb on the scale in order to favor special interests over hardworking Coloradans who value our environment and support a deliberative, citizen involved government. While I share the goal of cutting red tape, this latest Trump move is a misstep,” he said.
NEPA requires federal agencies to assess potential environmental impacts of proposed major federal actions, and provides opportunities for public comment.
In a fact sheet, the White House says the existing NEPA regulations “have been complex and unnecessarily difficult to understand and navigate. The result has been excessive paperwork, litigation, and delays.”
Among other actions, the new rule establishes a presumptive time limit of two years for preparing an environmental impact statement, the most intensive level of review under NEPA, and one year for environmental assessments.
Annually, agencies produce about 170 EIS documents and 10,000 environmental assessments, and an average EIS takes four and a half years to complete.
Under the finalized rule, applicants also could assume a greater role in preparing EIS documents where there is appropriate disclosure of financial or other interests and supervision and independent evaluation by agencies.
The new rule proposal elicited more than 1.1 million public comments. It has support from entities ranging from the American Petroleum Institute to chambers of commerce including the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, and agriculture, construction and other interests.
API President and CEO Mike Sommers said in a statement, “These reforms will help accelerate the nation’s economic recovery and advance energy infrastructure while continuing necessary environmental reviews.”
Critics such as Environment Colorado and the Western Organization of Resource Councils say the new rule rolls back and guts NEPA’s environmental protections. In a news release, Barbara Vasquez, who is WORC’s oil and gas team chair and lives in Jackson County, Colo., criticized the move’s timing amidst a pandemic.
“The administration’s priorities are crystal clear — rubber stamp polluting projects and pump toxins into the air and water while a crisis rages unchecked. We need the protection of thorough environmental and public health review now more than ever,” she said.
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, said in the Polis administration statement that the changes “reduce safeguards, minimize the need to consider the broader or long-term impacts of federal decisions, and put arbitrary limits on environmental studies. These are contrary to Coloradans’ values and will likely result in further harm to Colorado’s natural resources, our economy, and communities.”
President Trump touted the changes at a public event Wednesday, and in a news release, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who grew up in Rifle, praised Trump’s leadership in making the changes happen.
“This commonsense reform will dramatically improve the federal government’s decision-making process, while also ensuring that the environmental consequences of proposed projects are thoughtfully analyzed,” Bernhardt added.
The Interior Department already has acted under the Trump administration to reduce the size of environmental reviews and the time needed to complete them. It says that the result has been reviews dropping from 850 pages on average in length to 145 pages, and the time they take has fallen from five years to 1.5 years, from the release of a proposal to the final decision on it.