Whitewater may soon see a major residential subdivision that could include more than a hundred new homes and commercial development along U.S. Highway 50.
The path for such a project to occur became possible when the Mesa County commissioners on Tuesday approved rezoning a 25.6-acre parcel on the west side of U.S. 50 to allow for the development of 106 new homes and, eventually, some new commercial property, such as a gas station and convenience store.
The owners of the property, who have been working on the project for a couple of years, said they wanted to provide more affordable homes in the county.
“We feel that we’ll be filling a niche in Mesa County that’s not being met right now,” said Dennis Krueger, one of the owners of the property. “It’s a new, urban-style subdivision in a rural area that we hope to deliver homes at a lower price than what’s available in the greater metro area right now.”
Ron Abeloe, another co-owner, said that means the homes would run for less than $300,000.
He said because of its location in a rural area, loans for the homes would qualify for a special U.S. Department of Agriculture program that offers lower-interest loans with low to no down payments, particularly to low- to moderate-income and first-time home buyers.
“I know that (price) sounds shocking, but there is to my knowledge no new product being delivered to the market under that price point, and this was an opportunity to do that,” Abeloe said. “So this would be very good for the market, especially at that point.”
According to U.S. Census data, the median home price within the Grand Junction city limits was $237,000 in 2019, the latest figures available. CensusReporter.org, a U.S. Census project designed to make it easier to use Census data, listed the median value of owner-occupied housing units countywide slightly higher, at $262,300 in 2019.
If all the homes sold at $300,000, the owners would make nearly $32 million on the project, and that doesn’t include any profit from the planned commercial development.
The development, if it goes forward, also would lead to a major change in access to the state highway.
Because of it, the Colorado Department of Transportation would close access to U.S. 50 from Third Street, which is on the west side of the same intersection with Reeder Mesa Road.
That would send all traffic south on Coffman Road, which bisects the development, to State Highway 141, which connects to U.S. 50. That’s because CDOT also wants to cut off access to U.S. 50 from First Street north of the proposed development.
The proposed development, which still has to go through the formal review and approval by the county, is surrounded by agricultural low- and medium-density residential land.
It would have lot sizes ranging from 4,100 square feet to about 7,000 square feet, and would include sidewalks on both sides of each street throughout the development except for in front of some detached garages that would be available to residents for lease or purchase.
The commercial portion of the proposed development is located on the southwest corner of U.S. 50 and Highway 141, where a gas station and convenience store, as well as a mix of general retail space, could be built.
A handful of nearby residents lodged their disapproval with the project that ranged from it not being conducive with the rest of the area to objections to closing off access of Third Street to U.S. 50.
“We do feel that high density will completely change the area, and most people live out there to get away from that many people,” nearby resident Roger Foster told the commissioners.
“A few rooftops ... that would be great, but not 105 on a few acres when there’s not that many from Whitewater Hill to the county line out there in Delta,” he said.