When Western Demographics, Inc., President Shannon Bingham performed his study of Mesa County Valley School District 51’s enrollment trends to identify potential solutions to the impacts of declining enrollment, he didn’t include the district’s charter schools in the study, marking them safe from any potential consolidation actions the district might take.
District 51 sent a statement to The Daily Sentinel explaining why it didn’t task Bingham with including charter schools in his work:
“District 51 charter schools were not included in the school consolidation process because they do not meet the same criteria for enrollment as our traditional public schools. Charter schools are considered choice schools, much like our other choice schools (Dual Immersion Academy and New Emerson), meaning students who would like to attend the choice school need to apply and be selected through a lottery to enroll. Our traditional public schools are open to anyone who resides within the boundaries of that neighborhood school. Enrollment in these neighborhood schools often fluctuates based on the number of families with children living in the area. In addition, charter schools and choice schools are capped at a certain threshold for enrollment, unlike traditional neighborhood schools in our District.”
Bingham does take note of charter school enrollment statistics, but not for the purpose of outlining any potential changes the school district should make.
“The biggest Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI) school in the valley is Caprock, which has 895 students (all grade levels). I monitor their enrollment annually and they’ve been holding flat for the last four or five years,” Bingham said. “I tend to watch charter school enrollment as a segment of the market, and when it’s growing, I make adjustments in the overall forecasting to reflect the fact that charter school participation is growing.”
juniper ridge’s request
One of the major factors in the district considering the consolidation of three schools (Orchard Avenue Elementary, Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary and East Middle) is that the district is overstaffed by $3 million based on decreasing FTE (Full-Time Equivalent) funding from the state that goes toward each school’s staffing and is based on each school’s enrollment figures.
In January, Juniper Ridge Community School, one of District 51’s charter schools, requested $3 million from the district to go toward removing two smaller buildings the school is leasing while expanding the main building to include 10 classrooms, allowing the first through fifth grades to all be taught in the same building and freeing up space for efforts such as a library and special education classes.
Some in the community took note of the similarity between the district’s deficit for the 2022-2023 school year and the scale of Juniper Ridge’s request, wondering if this was a sign of financial irresponsibility on the district’s part.
However, the board has not acted on the request yet and there is no set date for the board to discuss the matter more thoroughly.
Additionally, according to D51 Chief Financial Officer Melanie Trujillo, the district’s budget and any financial assistance for charter schools are “completely unrelated.”
“When Juniper Ridge or any of our charter schools make a common request for a COP (Certificate of Participation) on their behalf, they’re still responsible for paying that loan,” Trujillo said.
“We take out the credit on their behalf either because we have the property we can use to collateralize to back the loan or we can get some better terms for financing than they might have access to, but we withhold the amount for the payments from the amounts of funding that we send to the charter schools. We kind of have the first right to collecting that money from them and making the COP payments. It isn’t money that comes out of the district’s funds in any way. The charter school is still responsible for paying that loan back.”
Trujillo said the property would be held under the name of the district until the COP is paid in full and the COPs are expired, and then the district would transfer the ownership of the property back to the charter school.
“Until then, they make the payments through the district but they’re still making the payment, so it’s not coming from any of our funding sources,” Trujillo said.
conflict of interest?
Board of Education President Andrea Haitz doesn’t know when Juniper Ridge will present to the board again. In January, she and her fellow board members asked the charter school to gather more information and come back at a later date with a more in-depth presentation.
Haitz said members of the district’s finance department and the charter school’s site director have been working with Juniper Ridge administration to outline what kind of information the board is seeking.
“There were some concerns brought up in that meeting if they were going to use an owner’s rep and just wanted to make sure their numbers were as close to what they needed them to be,” Haitz said.
Haitz said that at the school purchased some Quonset huts to utilize but the current economic situation made that cost-prohibitive for them to do, so there was a plan to sell the Quonset huts.
“(The finance department) met with Juniper Ridge and basically lined them out on some of the steps they need to take, and then they need to get all of that together and come back and re-present to the board. They’ll need to get some of those things situated and in order,” Haitz said.
Some community members who were concerned about the financial validity of considering Juniper Ridge’s request also expressed concern that Haitz’ presence on the school board would present a conflict of interest, as she served on the Juniper Ridge Community School Board of Stewards before being elected to the D51 school board.
However, Haitz noted that her children have not attended Juniper Ridge since 2017 and her time with the Juniper Ridge board ended in June 2021, so by district rules, there would be no conflict of interest if the board were presented with an updated request from Juniper Ridge.
“I recently recused myself on the Mesa Valley Community School charter application because I do have a child that goes to school there, so I notified the board and our attorney and recused myself when that vote came along,” Haitz said.
“To be quite honest, when the district went back and met with them, I was very much on board with wanting to make sure they had gotten all their ducks in a row because we really want all of our schools to be successful. I don’t see it as a conflict of interest any further; not any more than our other board members who have kids sitting in schools within the district.”