Nearly a third of the wild horses rounded up south of Rangely last year have died from respiratory illness at a Bureau of Land Management holding facility in Cañon City, but the agency is indicating that the worst of the outbreak appears to be over.
The BLM said Wednesday that 142 wild horses, all ones removed last year from the West Douglas herd area west of Colorado Highway 139 near the Utah border, have died since the outbreak began on April 23. But it has reported only two deaths Wednesday, none on Tuesday, and two a day on Monday and Sunday, following the deaths of a yearling and four foals on Saturday.
In the latest daily report the BLM has issued, it said Wednesday that recent observations “suggest that the population of horses throughout the facility, including those in the severely affected West Douglas subpopulation are returning to normal.”
It said that morbidity, or the prevalence of animals showing mild signs of respiratory illness, such as fever, coughing and nasal discharge, has fallen from highs of more than 90% among West Douglas horses and 50% in the remaining population at the facility, to about 10% for the West Douglas horses and 5% for the other animals.
Mortality in the last few days “is dramatically lower” in the four pens holding the West Douglas horses, it said.
It added, “Peer to peer, social interactions and other behaviors have largely returned to normal throughout the facility including in the severely affected pens. These observations suggest that the outbreak is diminishing in intensity and beginning to resolve.”
Horses at the facility contracted an equine influenza virus, and testing has revealed a bacterial pathogen presence along with the virus.
The facility holds some 2,500 horses. Most are current for a flu vaccination, but the West Douglas horses that have been dying have been unvaccinated, had only received one shot or only recently had received their booster shots. The BLM has said it will conduct an internal review into the factors behind the delays in vaccinations of the West Douglas horses. A BLM memo on animal health care provides an annual vaccination schedule for animals in corrals, but doesn’t address when initial vaccinations should occur.
The BLM last year removed 457 horses from the West Douglas area and sent them to the holding facility. It considers the West Douglas area unsuitable for wild horses, and said range conditions last year were made worse by drought and the 12,600-acre Oil Springs Fire last year.
The BLM later this year hopes to round up more than 1,000 wild horses in the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area east of Colorado Highway 139 and southwest of Meeker. It wants to remove 750 of them and administer fertility control to another 200 and return them to the range. Some wild horse advocacy groups have said the BLM should suspend removal operations due to concerns over how animals are being cared for.
Last week, U.S. Reps. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, raising concerns about the situation at Cañon City and at a holding facility in Wyoming that also has seen an outbreak of disease. The American Wild Horse Campaign says 11 horses had died at the Wyoming facility as of last Thursday, based on information it said it obtained from a BLM source.
The BLM hopes to remove nearly 20,000 wild horses and burros from the range this year. It says there are more than 82,000 wild horses and burros on public lands, more than three times the appropriate number. Cohen and Titus want the BLM to investigate the relationship between conditions at facilities and outbreaks at them, and to “consider halting further roundups until the safety of wild horses and burros can be guaranteed, both during the roundups and while they are corralled,” they wrote to Haaland.
The BLM hopes to round up at least 22,000 horses altogether this year, treating at least 2,300 with fertility controls and releasing them back onto the range. That would be by far the largest number it has ever treated with fertility controls in a year.
This week, BLM said in a news release that it is seeking services from contractors to humanely gather horses, treat them with fertility controls and then release them. It said it anticipates making up to $20 million available over one to five years for the contracted fertility control efforts, subject to the government’s discretion based on needs