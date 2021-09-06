Drought plagues the Four Corners. Many wild horses have died slowly in the mud around dry watering holes. Indian nations, the Bureau of Land Management and adoption agencies have struggled to save them. A few survive. Each has its own story.
Two of the horses –– mustang brothers from the same band –– are rescued on Navajo Nation land and find their way to separate homes on the Front Range. Fast forward five years.
Equine bodywork and behavioral specialist Ann Raabe, a volunteer at a horse rescue center in Golden, meets Geronimo, still a bit feral and fierce, and considered dangerous.
She puts her horse-whisperer instincts and skills to work and finds him instead to be just plain scared –– a loving nuzzler who only needs some assurance and attention.
“No one wanted to be around him or take care of him, but he’s the sweetest guy,” said Ann. “He was terrified, and his biting was mistaken for wanting to nuzzle for some comfort.”
Ann and Geronimo became close friends.
She adopted Geronimo and moved him to a friend’s property closer to her home in Boulder. Geronimo was now safe and fully rescued, but something wasn’t quite right Ann could only see him once a week or so, and the quality time with this special horse that she loved was compromised by a hectic and crowded Front Range lifestyle.
Ann and her husband, Paul DiMarchi, had already been dreaming of more space, more time, and less city for themselves.
Now the dream accelerated with a new family member, Geronimo. The three of them soon found their way to the Grand Valley, where Ann’s parents have lived for nearly half a century.
Ann and Paul designed and built their new home near Whitewater, where Geronimo now thrives on 35 acres with plenty of grass and water.
During the same five-year stretch, but just west of Denver and unknown to Ann, Geronimo’s brother Wyatt had been adopted by a hospital nurse living on a couple of acres.
Eventually, she came to realize that she couldn’t give this rambunctious mustang the attention he needed, nor the room he needed to run as he had when he was younger and free.
She decided to take a chance by connecting the dots across hundreds of miles and back to those wild horse rescues a half decade before. It took a year or so of phone calls and emails to find Ann and contact her with a longshot proposition: Would she consider adopting Wyatt and reuniting him with his long-lost wild horse brother?
By this time, Ann and Paul had fenced their property and enlarged their family — something of a support group for Geronimo: Chief the mule, another rescue mustang named Traveler, and an even-tempered donkey named Maggie to settle the mood with a stabilizing female influence.
It was easy to say yes to wild horse brother Wyatt joining the family as the finishing touch in reuniting generations of humans and horses alike.
Ann wondered if the two horse brothers would recognize each other from their wild, younger days on the open range. Would they sense memories of hunger and thirst? Heat and mud? Would they recall the suffering and death around dry watering holes? Would they remember the look in each other’s eye and the smells?
Knowing horses as she did, Ann thought they would. And they did, instantly.
THE REUNION
After the run up Interstate 70, Wyatt stepped out of the trailer for the first time and with one look, the pair started frolicking, sparring, and then nuzzling and grooming each other. The horse/mule/donkey support group just looked on, detached but curious. Who was this new creature that Geronimo was so familiar with?
Paul cried when he saw the two brothers look at each other in instant recognition, then run and jump and celebrate their reunion.
Sired by the same stallion in that wild band of mustangs so long ago, and after not seeing each other for years, this homecoming was magnificent to behold.
Paul grew up on the East Coast and led an urban life managing a prominent executive search firm until moving to Mesa County.
He had never been around animals much, but over the past few years had learned from getting to know Geronimo, and now finds his four-legged friends to be incredibly affectionate and intuitive.
“Paul wasn’t a horse person,” Ann said of her husband. “Like everyone else, he was terrified of Geronimo when he first met him. But, during those first months together, Paul created a genuine bond with him.”
From Ann’s equine therapy and consulting experience, she understood the emotions released between the brothers.
The deep compassion toward humans that she sees in horses — that special quality that makes them good therapy animals — was expressed in that first encounter.
“They are elegant, compassionate communicators with deep feelings,” she said. “This is why horses are so miraculous with helping trauma victims and veterans with PTSD. I see that generosity toward humans in my work every day with horses, and saw it shared instantly between Geronimo and Wyatt, and then to all of us. It was extraordinary, and now that they’ve settled in with the rest of our little herd, you can still feel their magical connection.”
WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT
The wonder of the reunion and the evolution of the brotherhood continues to amaze Ann, yet she is always reminded of all the wild horses roaming millions of acres without enough food or water.
Competition with domestic livestock encourages their abuse, and as much as she’d like to see healthy bands roaming the West, it’s become necessary to manage wild horse populations.
Unmanaged herds can double in size in just a few years. With drought and human pressure, they quickly outgrow the land’s ability to support them.
The Bureau of Land Management’s contraception program to prevent mares from conceiving makes sense to Ann as part of the national wild horse herd management program.
A competitive firearms shooting buff, Paul was inspired by the wild horse rescue and adoption experience. He now volunteers as a “darter” who helps train and certify other firearms aficionados to go out and shoot contraceptive darts into the rumps of female mustangs to reduce the number of foals born every season.
From that desperate band of wild mustangs long ago, from between the Four Corners and the Front Range, horse and family paths have crossed to reunite in the Grand Valley.
Geronimo and Wyatt are two of the lucky ones, but there are thousands more out there who need relief, and new homes.
With lingering, severe drought, land managers struggle with the emergency of chronic overpopulation pitting horses against strained resources.
Many still starve and die of thirst, but the wild horses still roam, making their own memories and finding their own luck from the Little Book Cliff band to the distant herds still growing in the vast western wilderness.
John Metzger lives in San Miguel County. You can follow the exploits of Geronimo, Wyatt, Chief, Traveler and Maggie on Ann Raabe’s website, www.equuseq.com.