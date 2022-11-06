An unrelenting running game and opportunistic defense powered the Fruita Monument football team past Central 35-12 in a Class 4A first-round playoff game on Saturday at Stocker Stadium.

The Wildcats rumbled for 304 yards on offense and the team recovered two fumbles and limited the Warriors to only 191 yards on offense. The win means that Fruita advances to the second round of the playoffs for the third time in its past four postseason appearances.