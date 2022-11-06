An unrelenting running game and opportunistic defense powered the Fruita Monument football team past Central 35-12 in a Class 4A first-round playoff game on Saturday at Stocker Stadium.
The Wildcats rumbled for 304 yards on offense and the team recovered two fumbles and limited the Warriors to only 191 yards on offense. The win means that Fruita advances to the second round of the playoffs for the third time in its past four postseason appearances.
“I’m proud of our guys to put forward the game we did. We went out and scored on the first drive, and that’s been a goal of ours for a while,” said Fruita coach Cameron Ross, who is now 3-3 in the playoffs. “Our defense got a stop on their first drive, too. I think that set the tone for the game.”
The Wildcats won 14-7 in each of their previous two matchups against the Warriors. So all week through practice, the coaches and players made a point to light a fire under the offense.
The Wildcats (8-3) wasted no time getting hot.
Amari Wilson ran for 17 yards to the Central 38 on the first play from scrimmage. He gained 4 yards on the next play — the shortest play on the opening drive. Corben Rowell gained 14 yards on a pair of carries and Wyatt Sharpe capped off the drive with a 14-yard run. A missed two-point conversion kept the score at 6-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Central returner James Montoya broke free to the Fruita side of the 50 but the ball popped loose and Fruita recovered at its own 37.
After driving 13 yards in five plays, Rowell threw a pass to Carter Vance in a crowd. Vance was hit attempting to make the catch, and Central’s Ivan Berumen intercepted the ball and returned it to Fruita’s 34-yard line. But the Warriors again fumbled on a 3rd and 3 and Fruita took over at its own 10-yard line. The Warriors fumbled four times in the game, losing two.
Fruita then took nearly five minutes off the clock with a 13-play drive. Rowell, Sharpe and Wilson traded carries, each using their differing skill set to wear down a talented Central defense. Rowell capped the drive off with a 17-yard touchdown. A missed extra point kept the score at 12-0.
“We’re meshing well right now. Our message all week in practice is that we’re playing one more week for our brothers, one more week together,” Rowell said. “We’ve been playing these guys since pee wee football and I know this might be my last game here, so I’m glad we were able to win.”
The ninth-seeded Wildcats’ running game is talented, but the group has battled injuries this season.
Now, Fruita’s backfield appears to be thriving. Rowell is a smart runner who has solid speed and size and welcomes contact — even if his coaches would prefer he avoid it. Sharpe is a bruiser who is like a rolling boulder when running in space, and Wilson is built like a defensive lineman who runs like a halfback. The trio has scored eight of Fruita’s 14 touchdowns over the past three games.
On Saturday — excluding kneel-downs — Rowell had 148 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.
“He’s just a great person. As a leader on the field, he has the respect of our players. I think the offense respects him because they know he doesn’t shy away from contact, as much as I regret it sometimes, he looks for it and he’s in the trenches with the guys,” Ross said. “Corben has grown into his role and has earned trust but you could always tell he’s a gamer. He’s a guy who demands respect and makes plays.”
Sharpe had 61 yards on 12 carries, and Wilson gained 63 yards with a 4.5-yard average per carry.
The Central offense flashed potential but wasn’t as effective.
The fumbles put the Warriors’ backs against a wall and forced a pass-heavy approach. When Central (3-8) did run, it didn’t find much success. Four players combined for 74 yards on 27 carries for a 2.7 average. Quarterback Devin Hickey threw 34 times, completing 12 passes for 117 yards, an interception and a touchdown.
Like previous games, the turnovers doomed No. 24 Central.
Down 12-0, the Warriors drove 52 yards on 14 plays to get on the scoreboard. On 4th down, Central lined up in a five-wide formation with Hickey in the shotgun. The senior connected with a slanting Jaxon Gohn for the touchdown. Gohn, also a senior, had 70 yards on seven catches. A blocked extra point made the score 12-6.
Hickey lived up to his school’s nickname Saturday, accounting for 152 of the Warriors’ yards. After a failed fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter, playing defense, Hickey stole a handoff from Fruita’s second-string offense to give his team the ball back.
Ryan Antonucci scored on a trick play to give Fruita a 20-6 lead, and Rowell connected with a streaking Luke Bennett on a fake screen to make it 28-6 early in the third quarter. Montoya trimmed the score to 28-12 with a 1-yard run, but Rowell scored from 4 yards out to ice the game in the fourth.
The loss was bittersweet for Central coach Brandon Milholland. Of course, no team wants to lose in the playoffs — especially to a rival. But the game was a capstone for his first freshman class four years ago and marks an improvement for a program that went 0-6 in 2020.
“They’ve been my guys for four years, now. I appreciate them, their parents, their families and their support. You talk about changing culture, we definitely moved in that direction,” Milholland said. “These are a special group of kids … I consider them young men and they conduct themselves as men. I appreciate that they have the courage to tell me that they love me and I love them … that’s special, that’s a bond we will have for a lifetime, I think.”
Fruita will travel to Colorado Springs next Saturday to face No. 8 Vista Ridge (7-3) in the second round. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
“We need to clean up stupid penalties that are kicking our butt,” Rowell said. “Our offense isn’t designed to get behind the sticks, we’re a three-yard per play type of team. Once we get behind the sticks, we’re putting ourselves in a hole.”