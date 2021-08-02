My friends and I for years have debated whether car trouble or phone trouble is a more miserable experience.
I’ve never settled on a definitive answer. Phones are, at least compared to automobiles, cheaper to replace and, when your telephone dies, you don’t need to contact a professional with a giant phone to come and tow it away to the phone shop.
At the same time, we’ve engineered a world built on constant communication and incalculable amounts of data, choosing to store it all on something with a 50% survival rate on falls from the height of a kitchen countertop. When you’re cut off from all that, things can feel a little aggravating.
On the other hand, being stranded has been considered less than ideal for several generations of humans, and a derelict Chevy is a little tougher to transport than a Samsung Galaxy.
There is, however, a sub-genre of vehicle mishaps that I have a soft spot for and that is car trouble in the mountains. When you lock your keys inside your car or the fuel pump goes out on your SUV, there’s almost always some hero ready to drop what they’re doing to puzzle over your problem.
My first such interaction with the Wilderness Mechanic Folk Hero occurred with my very first car, a rolling trashbin worthy of the role as a starter vehicle.
Unable to get the engine to turn over after a day of skiing, I sought and found help quickly from a passerby who knew, unbidden, that a well-timed thump on the gas tank would be enough to revive a failing fuel pump and get me home.
He told me I could probably drive it for awhile longer if I repeated the technique every time I started the car, which is helpful advice but probably not the right lesson to impart on a 16-year-old.
Also, it does seem an inordinate amount of these experiences involve hammers or mallets.
More recently, while camping in the Cimarrons, a hiker approached me and my friends asking if, by any chance, we could help get their keys out of a locked car. And, as is often the case in these circumstances, somehow one of us was suited for just that task.
A hatchet, cadre of F words, and well-chosen stick later and the car was unlocked without a shard of broken glass.
Credit that to our friend who executed the task with such ease you’d assume he’d locked his own keys in a car enough times that the locksmith finally just showed him how to do it — which is a sound conclusion to reach because he had, in fact, locked himself out of his car enough times that the locksmith finally just showed him how to do it.
Oh, the talents you can find among fellow hikers.
That said, here’s an incomplete guide on things you might need to look for should you ever need mechanical aid in the forest.
1. Don’t drive anything too nice. Or, I guess do, if you can — probably less likely to get into this situation if your car was built within the last one or two presidential administrations.
But my car has fewer moving parts than several modern brands of toaster oven so I don’t exactly need a Range Rover specialist if the thing is acting funny. It also helps if whatever you’re driving pre-dates all those anti-theft features.
2. When looking for help, look for people driving the sort of rig you have to build yourself. The cat who put Dodge Ram axles on a Chevy Blazer and can take his ride anywhere except a state highway certainly knows a thing or two about unconventional auto repair.
3. Have $20 in the glove box to give someone who helps. They never take it, but it’s a nice offer.
4. Wisdom is key in this regard. Find someone who looks like they’ve had to deal with the worst aspects of automotive engineering across several decades. They usually have a system for these types of situations.
5. If all that fails, then go ahead and use that phone I was complaining about earlier to call someone who knows what they’re doing.
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.