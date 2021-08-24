This week, the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition is launching its first fundraising campaign to help it pursue local wildfire fuels reduction projects.
The campaign, which will run through Sept. 30, is in partnership with Western Colorado Community Foundation. It will provide a one-to-one match for all donations up to $5,000, according to a press release.
The money raised through the campaign will be used to pursue larger grants for fuels reduction projects, which often require a match.
“Our next step is to bring in grant monies to support mitigation across land ownership in our high-risk communities,” said Pete Firmin, Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition fundraising and grants chair. “So many of these grants require a match, or they reimburse costs, and we need this seed money to make that happen.”
The projects will be in high-risk areas or will support private landowners pursuing Firewise status for their neighborhood, according to the release.
Firewise is a nonprofit organization that devel-
oped codes and standards the communities can voluntarily use to make them safer from wildfires.
With the Community Foundation’s match and the potential grant money, the release noted that each donation will be multiplied in strength.
“Our Community Foundation is pleased to support the necessary work of the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition,” said Emily Orbanek, programs director of the Western Colorado Community Foundation. “The Coalition’s work is urgent as western Colorado grapples with more frequent wildfires.”
Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition is a collaborative nonprofit focused on protecting Mesa County communities and natural resources by bolstering wildfire preparedness mitigation, response and recovery efforts.
For information on the fundraising campaign, contact the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition at www.TwoRiversWildifreCoalition.org or find it on Facebook at facebook.com/TwoRiversWildfireCoalition. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made online.