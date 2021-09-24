The Colorado Wildland Fire Conference wrapped up Thursday after three days of regional fire professionals sharing stories and strategies for addressing the increasing fire risks in the west.
Brian Fies, a writer and artist who survived the Tubbs Fire in California, gave one of two keynote addresses at the conference. Fies, who produced a graphic novel about that fire, described his experiences in fleeing the fire, drawing his experiences and what it was like to lose his home.
Fies began drawing and posting his work online within a few days of losing his home. They were viewed by hundreds of thousands of people in just a few weeks and he eventually expanded them into graphic novel form. He said drawing in the days after the fire helped him process what happened.
“I think writing and drawing those pictures gave me something constructive to do,” Fies said. “Not that I wasn’t busy enough dealing with my housing burning down, but I couldn’t control anything else.”
He shared stories of interactions with insurance companies and volunteers trying to help. He talked about the fire racing 15 miles in a matter of hours, destroying thousands of homes and killing 22 people.
“Up to that point the Tubbs Fire was the most destructive wildfire in California,” Fies said. “Not the largest, but the most destructive. That record was shattered the following year by the Camp Fire that destroyed Paradise, California and it’s been topped just about every year since. That’s not a record you want to see broken every year.”
Since that fire, he said Sonoma County, where the fire took place, has made changes to improve their response, invest in fire cameras and communicate better.
Bill Hahnenberg with the U.S. Forest Service gave the second keynote on Thursday morning where he talked about past wildfire policy and where the country needs to go next. He said the effects of drought aren’t going to leave us any time soon.
“Whether you believe in climate (change) or not, fuels are drier and they’re not going to go back, I don’t think, for the foreseeable future,” Hahnenberg said. “We’ve got more communities at risk. I don’t want to be gloom and doom, but we’ve got to be realistic.”
New technology, like drones, will help, but communities and agencies need to coordinate and work to implement practices that will make areas at risk from wildfire more resilient.
“This has to be an ongoing effort,” Hahnenberg said. “We can’t stop, we can’t say, ‘We got this’ because we won’t because it’s going to keep changing. Our paradigms need to change.”