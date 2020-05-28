U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., stopped by Grand Junction Wednesday to discuss how new technology involving drones, mapping and smart phones can be used to fight wildfires and conduct rescues.
Members of the Colorado Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting walked through two mock scenarios for the senator, demonstrating the use of Team Awareness Kits (TAK) in the field. TAK is a geospatial mapping engine that can help with navigation and can share surrounding land formation data immediately, connecting information to firefighters directly rather than over the radio.
The scenarios involved a mock fire reported on Watson Island and Center of Excellence Wildland Fire Projects Manager Brad Schmidt served as fire command. For the first run through, the crew used traditional methods, coordinating information on the radio.
“We wanted to run through a scenario on how we would respond to the fire using current technology,” Center of Excellence Director Ben Miller explained to Gardner.
In the second scenario, radios were still used, but TAK technology was implemented to better track the crews on the ground and coordinate the firefighting response.
As Schmidt explained, he used the same instructions in both situations, but had to describe the area over the radio the first time whereas he could simply draw the fire line on the digital map when using TAK, which the firefighters could then see in real time. One of the Center of Excellence’s goals is to facilitate a system that will enable first responders to reliably transmit location information, collaboratively map an incident and access other tools they need.
While Miller said using TAK with firefighting is still in its “alpha stage,” he added they will be piloting in different spots in Colorado this summer.
Using television monitors instead of printed maps, which better showed the topographical mapping and real-time conditions, TAK showed all of the engines, ambulances and firefighters on scene for the mock scenario. Anytime they moved, their pin would move with them allowing command to better coordinate the response.
“You can see where firefighters are moving and that really helps with situational awareness and spatial awareness,” Miller said. In both scenarios the fires were put out and civilians were saved, but the specifics of the TAK tool were displayed in Schmidt’s ability to draw a line on the map of where he wanted the fire line to go instead of having to describe it using a map.
The center of Excellence continues to look at new ways to use this technology. In 2019, the center and Mea County Search and Rescue conducted a field test using TAK during a search and rescue training mission. About a week later, search and rescue was looking for a lost hiker in Colorado National Monument and search and rescue volunteers were given data-enabled TAK smartphones to track where volunteers had been and where they still needed to look.