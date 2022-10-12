Workers from the Grand Junction Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Department and Project Team are working on reducing possible wildfire fuels along a section of the city’s urban trail network near the Redlands.
“We’re happy to join this effort to promote the health of the urban tree canopy and to reduce wildfire risk”, said Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou. “It is a proactive step to help ensure our public open spaces that are so critical to our quality life are safe and well managed.”
Crews are removing dead and downed trees, as well as non-native species, according to GJFD public information officer Ellis Thompson-Ellis, while leaving native trees and room for native grasses to revegetate.
Should a wildfire occur, this work will help prevent the fire from moving from the underbrush into the taller trees, where it’s more dangerous, Thompson-Ellis said, especially in a densely-populated area.
“It reduces the risk of a very hot wildfire coming through here should one start,” Thompson-Ellis said.
The ultimate goal is to protect houses, Thompson-Ellis said, and also to have a healthy urban forest without a lot of fuels under healthy trees.
Work on the five-acre area, which is along the No Thoroughfare Trail off the start of Monument Road, started Monday and will last through the end of the week. Crews started on either end of the project, which is where the densest fuels and most houses are, and are working toward the center.
A temporary trail closure is in place at the project area, and a safe alternate route has been marked.
Once the site is cleared of dead and downed trees and non-native species, it will take about a year for native plants to move in and make the area look better.
“Right now it looks like we’ve done a lot of yard work, because we have,” Thompson-Ellis said. “In a year, those native species will fill in and it will be a much different place.”
This year has been somewhat of a mild fire season so far for the GJFD as far as wildfires are concerned.
“We were very fortunate this year with the moisture that we had and the community being safe and responsible, because most fires are human-caused,” Thompson-Ellis said.
Part of that responsibility is area homeowners and neighborhoods have taken it upon themselves to perform the type of work city crews have been doing, but on their own properties.
Thomson-Ellis said this project is the first of its kind for GJFD, which has had its crews perform similar duties while on assignment for wildfires, but hasn’t performed this kind of work in town.
“This is our first proactive wildfire mitigation project as a department. We’re proud of our City crews working together to protect the community while improving the health of our urban forests and the experience of our trails,” Fire Chief Ken Watkins said.
Ideally, the city will be able to perform similar projects in future years and connect them, Thompson-Ellis said.
“It’s something we hope to do every year,” she said.