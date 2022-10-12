101122-Fire medication-CPT

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

A crew member cuts away brush from along a trail along Monument Road on the Redlands.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Workers from the Grand Junction Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Department and Project Team are working on reducing possible wildfire fuels along a section of the city’s urban trail network near the Redlands.

“We’re happy to join this effort to promote the health of the urban tree canopy and to reduce wildfire risk”, said Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou. “It is a proactive step to help ensure our public open spaces that are so critical to our quality life are safe and well managed.”